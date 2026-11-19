MESULI ZIFO

KuGompo City boxing-bred Landile Ngxeke says the IBO title clash against Charlton Malajika will finally help him find closure from the loss he suffered in his first world challenge in Mexico.

Ngxeke will face Malajika for the vacant IBO bantamweight belt at Emperors Palace on Saturday as he vies for redemption after falling short in his previous world title shot when he was stopped in seven rounds by Mexican Jose Salas Reyes in December 2025.

While his loss to Reyes was for the IBF trinket which is regarded as more prestigious than the IBO he will contest, Ngxeke sees Saturday’s fight in equal importance.

“To me, this is an equally big opportunity as it was when I fought Reyes,” he said.

“I beat myself up after that loss and prayed for another opportunity to come along.

“But I must be honest, I figured it would take a while before I could get another title shot, though I knew Colin [Nathan, his manager] could weave his magic again.”

Ngxeke, who was a visitor in Mexico, will again assume a similar role as he will face Malajika in a tournament promoted by Malajika’s Golden Gloves Promotion.

The fight will mark the resumption of working relations between Ngxeke’s manager Nathan and Rodney Berman’s GGP, piquing the interest even more.

However, the Sada-born boxer who will be ushered to war by Shannon Strydom, does not really feel Malajika is at his level, accusing him of never having tried to challenge him for the SA bantamweight title he held for three years.

“He was one of the contenders for my title, but he never challenged me, and that should tell you something,” he said.

“I ended up never defending my SA title as no-one was willing to challenge me, including Malajika.”

While Malajika’s blemishes are the loss and questionable draw he suffered in Zambia against David Mwale, Ngxeke is not overly sold on his foe, feeling people made a mountain out of a molehill about the Zambia outcome.

“I watched the fight and, to be honest, I was not impressed by either fighter.

“I saw a clinch fest with no-one stamping his authority, so if Malajika comes with that mentality to me, he will be knocked out.”

Ngxeke acknowledged that the Malajikas were riding the crest of the wave following Charlton’s older brother, Ricardo, winning the WBC junior-bantamweight title when he beat Tomoya Tsuboi in Japan in September.

The feat made Ricardo only the sixth SA boxer to hold the WBC belt, enhancing his stature in the national boxing pantheon.

“I know the Malajikas are also counting this belt as another addition to the family, but unfortunately that will not happen.

“I am simply the highest step up in class for their son, and they will find out the hard way.”

Ngxeke knows that, at 31, another world title opportunity could be hard to come by, even though he has an impressive fight record of just two losses and a draw in 20 bouts.



