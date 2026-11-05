DD051126P13 GOING THE DISTANCE Youth on track to become hardened distance runners at the Comrades

November is the month that runners, in general, take stock and plan ahead at the same time, much like a financial year-end in the business sphere. And if it is not on the 2027 schedule yet, time is of the essence.

Border Athletics is on an upward trajectory and while many social road runners might not fully grasp the fact, the serious athletes, be they on the track, at cross country or on the roads, will be starting their planning. Opportunities already abound.

That does not mean it is done; it means it is in the planning and those with foresight will get on board, assist on the journey and become directors of the future of promising athletes in the province.

Sadly the infrastructure in Buffalo City is poor due to a lack of will and drive.

As I type this column, which has been “running” in one form or another for many years, the fact that local elections take place on Wednesday comes with the realisation that parents, co-workers, coaches and leaders in all spheres can get out of bed and decide “today we make a difference”.

I voted yesterday and did not take a decision glibly. Not to be popular, not to be a dreamer, but to do what feels right for my six grandchildren and youngest son, all of whom either play sport or seem destined to do so.

In discussions with Border Athletics president Sicelo Pongoma, and purposely not giving anything away, I believe that dedicated people working together, regardless of who we voted for in the elections, is the only way to ensure that athletics stays on an ongoing and upward spiral.

Last weekend, there was a track and field meeting at the “dilapidated” Jan Smuts Stadium. There will be others at the Queen's College state of the art stadium in Komani.

Private initiatives can, though not necessarily should be, the saving grace of facilities in cities or towns.

The youth, nonetheless, have ignored what the city fathers have allowed to decay and their performances will have inspired all to join in and help fulfil the ambitions of those bright-eyed children from seven years old, through their teens and beyond.

Let all who love the sport of running make 2027 a “Rassie” year. I use that name not to overshadow our own talent — we have many and much to draw from, but because it is a name that resonates with building from scratch, not for personal gain, but for our region, our country and our youth from the tracks, where they find their talent and are assisted to develop it, to the grand races and cross country meetings on offer.

In respect of road running, be it a meaningful 10km, half-marathon, marathon or one of the nationally recognised ultra-marathon races like the Two Oceans 56km to the Comrades Marathon, there is much to celebrate.

November is a planning month.

I have already booked accommodation for our family in Cape Town for Two Oceans and Durban for Comrades, not because I am running, but because there will be athletes to train and prepare, family included, as has been the case for numerous years now. Because we all want to see runners return home from events, smiling and proud.

May we all wake up tomorrow, if not today already, positive that on Wednesday we made the correct decision.