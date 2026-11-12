ANC defectors also pick up UDM council seats in metro

Several United Democratic Movement (UDM) ward candidates who fell short in their respective wards during the municipal elections will nevertheless enter the Buffalo City Metro council chambers as proportional representative councillors. Many of the newly appointed representatives are recent African National Congress (ANC) defectors who crossed the floor ahead of the watershed polls.

The strategic appointments follow a historic performance by Bantu Holomisa's party, which surged from a single seat to 16 proportional representation positions after stripping the ANC of its outright majority in the metro. The newly configured council faces imminent coalition governance as party leaders finalise negotiations.