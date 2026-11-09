Independent councillor Bhekizenzo Gigi has retained Ward 14 in the Kumkani Mhlontlo municipality after facing 10 other candidates in what he described as a fiercely contested election.

Gigi, 49, first won the rural Qumbu ward in 2021 after breaking away from the ANC to stand as an independent.

He secured a second term in Wednesday’s municipal elections.

The ward includes Mvumelwano, parts of Lower Kroza and the Great Place of AmaMpondomise King Zanozuko Matiwane.

“Unlike the 2021 local government elections, this year's elections were very tough, highly contested by 11 candidates in all six voting districts in Ward 14,” Gigi said.

In 2021, he received 1,233 votes, or 59.4%, against the ANC’s 674 votes, or 32.5%.

Gigi said his decision to contest independently followed dissatisfaction with the ANC’s candidate selection process.

“I served on the ward committee in 2011 and again in 2016.

"In 2021, the organisation I belonged to, the ANC, did not recognise me or the wishes of the people.

"Therefore, the people decided to register me as an independent,” he said.

Among his opponents this year was ATM candidate and former ANC branch deputy chair Zukile Qekenya, who had served on Gigi’s ward committee since 2021.

The UDM, EFF, DA and several community-based parties also contested the ward.

“I am very excited and happy that the people of Ward 14 have again trusted me.

"I thank all those who supported me and even those who contested to make this election strong and showed maturity and tolerance.”

Gigi said his campaign was built on door-to-door engagements, service delivery concerns and relationships established during his years on the ward committee.

The area faces water shortages, poor gravel roads and limited cellphone network coverage.

He said his priorities would include improving water provision, maintaining access roads and promoting youth development programmes, particularly for unemployed graduates in Lower Kroza and Mvumelwano.

“This ward belongs to all of us, whether you voted for me or for another party.

"We contested each other, but we are still one village, one community,” he said.

Gigi said his joy at being re-elected was tempered by the deaths of local political figures in the months before the polls.

ANC ward candidate Ngawonke Bulala, 35, and ward elections organiser Wonele Gontshi, 26, were shot at the Sejoseng Business Centre in Qumbu’s CBD on June 13.

Gontshi died at the scene, while Bulala died more than three months later.

Former Ward 14 councillor Anele Mawethu Dawethi, whom Gigi described as his political mentor, was stabbed to death on the day of Bulala’s funeral.

Dawethi served as ward councillor from 2011 to 2016, during which time Gigi was a ward committee member.

Gigi condemned the killings and said he hoped those responsible would be brought to justice.