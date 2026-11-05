Teens among 14 arrested for election offences in Eastern Cape

Two 18-year-olds are among 14 suspects arrested for various crimes related to elections in the Eastern Cape.

The teenagers allegedly went to a voting station to cast votes using other people's ID cards.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata said the teens were arrested for fraud.

He said since the beginning of the registration period, police had opened 32 cases.

"Out of the 32 cases, 14 suspects have been arrested and all those suspects will appear, and others have already appeared," Ncata said.

He said the cases included the murders of two ward councillor candidates in Nelson Mandela Bay and Mbhashe.

"A number of cases are a result of some members of political parties and civilians who were defacing or removing the posters of other candidates.

"We did arrest in some cases, then others are under investigation.

"We also had cases of assault and fraud, plus a very disturbing one of two 18-year-olds who went to a voting station to cast votes using other people's ID cards.