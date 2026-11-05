Residents living in appalling conditions hope vote will make a difference

Voters across Mthatha's King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality have approached the local government elections with sharply contrasting attitudes, highlighting deep divides over civic participation. While displaced residents enduring squalid temporary accommodation cast their ballots in the hope of securing long-promised housing, affluent homeowners chose to boycott the polls entirely in protest against failing infrastructure.
Sign in to continue reading.
Create a free account or sign in to read this article.