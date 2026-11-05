Disproportionate road costs leave community networks in crisis across the Eastern Cape
DA blasts Eastern Cape government over state of roads affecting voting access
Poor infrastructure hampers voting access and emergency services in rural communities
ZZiyanda Zweni
1 min read
The Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape has condemned the provincial government over the deteriorating state of community roads after severe weather and neglected infrastructure disrupted special voting access for Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials.
Speaking at the results operation centre in East London, DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield highlighted that the lack of infrastructure maintenance jeopardises basic democratic rights whilst continuing to isolate rural residents from crucial emergency services and economic opportunities.
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IEC officials faced major difficulties accessing parts of the Alfred Nzo region and King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality during special voting due to rain-damaged roads.
DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield criticised the provincial government for failing to maintain vital community roads.
Whitfield stressed that inadequate road infrastructure not only disrupts voting access but also blocks ambulances, police, and economic participation.
The opposition party noted that whilst arterial routes have seen upgrades, community roads remain in a crisis state due to high, inefficient road-surfacing costs.
DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield.
The DA in the Eastern Cape has taken the Eastern Cape government to task for not doing enough to maintain community roads.
This, as IEC officials struggled to gain access to several parts of the province on Monday during special voting in the Alfred Nzo region and Sigingqini, under the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, due to undriveable roads because of rainy weather.
Speaking on the sidelines at the results operation centre in KuGompo City on Wednesday, DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield said the state of roads especially in rural areas was horrific.
“It’s very disappointing that we have a lack of maintenance of our social and economic infrastructure, which then has an impact on people’s democratic right to vote.
"It’s not something new. These kinds of infrastructure issues affect access to the IEC, but also access to ambulances, the police and economic opportunities.
“We don’t think the Eastern Cape government has done enough on roads.
"Too much money is spent relative to what it should cost to surface, which means you can only repair a smaller number of roads than you would ordinarily be able to.
"We really need to be tackling that as a priority in the Eastern Cape.
Whitfield acknowledged there have been major upgrades on the arterial routes, but said community roads were a major crisis.
“We see it playing out with the IEC, delaying and denying people the right to vote, which is unacceptable,” he said.