ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called on supporters in Duncan Village to defend South Africa's hard-won freedom by voting for the governing party in the upcoming local government elections. Addressing a packed Gompo Hall, Mbalula described the African National Congress as a crucial shield against political adversaries seeking to destroy it.

Highlighting delivery achievements in water, electricity, and housing, Mbalula urged voters not to waste their ballots on factional figures, whilst confirming that President Cyril Ramaphosa will headline the pre-election Siyanqoba Rally in Mdantsane ahead of the polls.