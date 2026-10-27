Villagers refuse to vote due to ward transfer

Residents of Mfabantu village in Tsolo have resolved to boycott the upcoming elections following an unconsulted municipal boundary change. The community was moved from Ward 8 to Ward 24, sparking intense backlash over fears that the reallocation will further derail essential service delivery.

Despite outreach and campaign visits from multiple political parties, the villagers stand firm on their decision not to cast their ballots, claiming municipal authorities have repeatedly ignored their formal appeals.