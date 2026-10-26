ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called on party members in Buffalo City Metro to set aside internal succession debates and concentrate entirely on winning the upcoming local elections.

Speaking at a mini-rally in Zwelitsha, Mbalula emphasised that deciding who will lead the metro will take place in due course after victory is secured.

The leadership contest features prominent figures including current mayor Princess Faku, financial executive Simphiwe Dzengwa, and councillor Ncedo Kumbaca. Mbalula urged voters not to waste their ballots on opposition parties, expressing strong confidence in an ANC victory on 4 November.