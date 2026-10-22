Voters in Kumkani Mhlontlo's Ward 14 have declared their determination to cast their ballots for Ngawonke Bulala, an African National Congress ward councillor candidate who was murdered just weeks ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Because the Independent Electoral Commission's candidate lists are finalised, the late pharmacist and student leader's name remains on the ballot paper. Both the ANC and the ANC Youth League are encouraging supporters to vote for Bulala in his absence, paving the way for a municipal by-election should he emerge victorious.