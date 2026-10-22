Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has pledged to scrap the 35-year age limit on entry-level government jobs if his party wins power, arguing that qualified South Africans of all ages deserve fair employment opportunities.
Speaking during an election campaign in Bhongweni near King Phalo Airport, Malema also promised to end nepotism in municipal hiring and secure land tenure and title deeds for residents fighting evictions.
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