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Red Berets promise tenure security and an end to age discrimination in public sector

Malema backs scrapping of 35-year age limit on government jobs

EFF promises title deeds and an end to airport evictions during Buffalo City visit

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana
4 min read
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Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has pledged to scrap the 35-year age limit on entry-level government jobs if his party wins power, arguing that qualified South Africans of all ages deserve fair employment opportunities.

Speaking during an election campaign in Bhongweni near King Phalo Airport, Malema also promised to end nepotism in municipal hiring and secure land tenure and title deeds for residents fighting evictions.

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