Rival parties roll out the big guns in Buffalo City

Political parties are deploying their heavyweights to Buffalo City Metro as the campaign trail enters its final two weeks ahead of the 4 November local government elections. With the metro standing as one of only two where the ANC retains an outright majority, rival organisations are ramping up efforts to sway voters.

Key political figures, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema, will lead high-profile ward visits and rallies across the region, while intense internal lobbying continues for the metro's mayoral chain.