The DA in the Eastern Cape is banking on 10 mayoral candidates to make further inroads into the province, including taking aim at two municipalities where the ANC failed to field candidates ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

On Thursday, the party announced four additional mayoral candidates, bringing its provincial total to 10, targeting the Sundays River Valley, Walter Sisulu, Port St Johns and Ingquza Hill municipalities.

DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield unveiled alderman Karen Smith as the candidate for the Sundays River Valley municipality, councillor Matthee Nel for Walter Sisulu, councillor Mbongeni Kotana for Port St Johns, and Star Mvuyane for Ingquza Hill as their candidates.

"In Port St Johns and Ingquza Hill, historically ANC strongholds, the ANC will not be fielding candidates after it failed to submit candidate lists before the IEC’s 28 August deadline," Whitfield said.

"This has created an opportunity for the long-suffering residents of these municipalities to vote for a DA government that will get their municipalities working for all.

"The DA has a strong foothold in Walter Sisulu and Sundays River Valley, where the ANC is unable to field PR councillors. This means that the election of a DA government and mayor is a very real possibility.

"The DA’s manifesto sets out our solutions to tackle corruption, improve service delivery, fight crime and strengthen local economies to create jobs.

"For these solutions to become a reality, the people of Sundays River Valley, Walter Sisulu, Port St Johns and Ingquza Hill have the power to unite behind the DA and elect a stable government."