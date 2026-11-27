A Sri Lankan man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman was arrested on Friday after he crashed his scooter into a wild elephant as he attempted to escape, police said.

The 49-year-old man is accused of stabbing the woman in her home in the northern district of Anuradhapura, a police official told AFP.

However, his attempted escape ended when his scooter crashed into the elephant as it emerged from the jungle onto the road a short distance away, the official said.

Witnesses told police the elephant appeared to be unharmed and retreated back into the jungle.

The man was arrested and was receiving treatment for unspecified injuries under armed guard in hospital. Police also said they had recovered the suspected murder weapon.

Encounters between humans and elephants are relatively common in Sri Lanka, where expanding settlements and farms often overlap with animal habitats.

The island recorded about 400 elephant and 150 human deaths annually over the past five years, according to official figures.

Sri Lanka is home to an estimated 7,000 wild elephants and considers the animals a national treasure that are protected by law.

However, residents in remote villages sometimes attack elephants that destroy their crops.