Spanish authorities raced to contain any damage to its Mediterranean waters on Thursday after a tanker carrying up to 7,000 tonnes of diesel sank off Ibiza, leaving one dead.

The Maltese-flagged Med Emre, a chemical products tanker which was travelling from the southern port of Algeciras to Barcelona, sank in the early hours of Thursday north of the popular holiday island, the Balearic Islands emergency services said.

The ship's 17 crew were rescued but one was later confirmed dead in hospital in Ibiza, while six suffered "minor injuries", notably hypothermia, the rescuers said.

According to maritime data tracking firm Kpler, the vessel was transporting around 66,000 barrels of refined products.

It was unclear what caused the sinking.

Spanish government sources said the last report from a rescue vessel in the area "did not observe remains of the ship, floating objects or signs of pollution".

A government mechanism designed for marine pollution events had been activated, "but this does not presuppose that pollution has been detected on the coast", the sources added.

A boat and a plane belonging to Spanish maritime rescue service Salvamento Maritimo had been sent to assess the possible environmental damage, the Balearic emergency services added.

The Civil Protection authority had requested the activation of the European Union's Earth monitoring system -- Copernicus -- to obtain images of the area, said the government sources.

Emilio Rodriguez Diaz, a maritime security expert at the University of Cadiz, told Cadena SER radio that the area affected was "particularly vulnerable".

Any pollution entering the water could have a possible impact on tourism and on Mediterranean seagrasses that absorb substantial quantities of climate-heating carbon dioxide.

But Diaz downplayed comparisons to the 2002 Prestige oil disaster, Spain's worst environmental accident.

That spilled more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel and blackened thousands of kilometres of Atlantic coastline, affecting Spain, Portugal and France.

The Med Emre was a modern ship, built in Turkey in 2019, with a double hull to ensure that, "in the event of a leak (or) a collision, that intermediate part between the cargo hold and the outer layer would flood", he said.

"It's a kind of buffer that prevents the cargo... from being released into the environment."

In December 2024, a US-sanctioned Russian cargo ship sank in international waters off Spain's southern Mediterranean coast with 16 people on board -- two of whom were never found.

A Spanish government letter to parliament earlier this year revealed the ship was transporting "components of two nuclear reactors similar to those used by submarines".

The vessel's owner, a company that belongs to the Russian defence ministry, denounced at the time "a targeted terrorist attack", without providing evidence.