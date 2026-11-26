Long disregarded as a bland, soggy mess, the humble French egg mayonnaise is making a comeback — with gourmets awarding a special prize to a young chef's partly plant-based version.

The World Egg Mayonnaise Championship crowned Hugo Riboulet, co-founder of Paris restaurant Groot La Tourte, who beat the cream of the contenders at a ceremony near the French capital on Monday.

His dish featured confit egg yolk, with puffed spelt grains for texture and served on a jelly made from the tart juice of unripe grapes.

"I have a plant-based approach to cooking and I tried to recreate that, to think about it as a Michelin-starred dish," said Riboulet, 2023 winner of the Top Chef television competition.

"The idea is not to add fat on top of fat or to keep piling on animal protein."

The competition is organised by the Association for the Preservation of Egg Mayonnaise (ASOM), a bistro lobby group working to whisk the dish back onto menus.

For decades, it was associated with "undercooked eggs with bland industrial mayonnaise", said the event's organiser, Foulques de Penguilly.

But in recent years it has begun to appear in trendy restaurants in New York, California and Tokyo.

Now the award will have customers scrambling for reservations.

"Your bookings fill up right away," said last year's winner, Mathieu Renucci, the chef at Paris bistro Au Reve.