Prostate cancer has become one of the most important, yet often overlooked, health challenges facing African men.

While advances in medicine have improved survival rates in wealthier countries, many men in Africa continue to be diagnosed only when the disease is advanced.

Our research on prostate cancer prevention across Africa reveals a troubling reality — we are doing too little, too late.

Prostate cancer is now among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in men worldwide. Men of African ancestry face a particularly high burden of the disease.

Yet despite this increased risk, many African health systems remain focused on treating cancer after it develops rather than preventing delays in diagnosis and improving opportunities for earlier care.

In simple terms, our research from 1980-2025 indicates that our healthcare systems are often waiting for men to arrive sick rather than helping them stay healthy.

One of the most striking findings was the widespread lack of awareness about prostate cancer.

Across several African countries, many men had limited knowledge of prostate cancer symptoms, risk factors or when to seek medical advice.

Many health campaigns assume that providing information will automatically change behaviour.

Unfortunately, our research shows that reality is more complicated. Even when men understand the risks of prostate cancer, they may still avoid seeking care because of fear, cost, or concerns about what a diagnosis might mean for their masculinity.

This is particularly relevant in SA, where deep inequalities continue to shape health outcomes.

Fear emerged repeatedly throughout the research.

Many men expressed anxiety about receiving a cancer diagnosis. Others worried about treatment-related side effects, including impacts on sexual function.

Cultural expectations surrounding masculinity also played an important role.

In some communities, discussing urinary symptoms or seeking health advice may be viewed as a sign of weakness.

The lesson is clear — prostate cancer is not just a medical issue. It is also a social issue.

Another important finding is that healthcare services are often fragmented.

Awareness campaigns, diagnostic services, referral systems and treatment programmes frequently operate independently from one another.

A man may hear a radio message encouraging testing but find there is no nearby service. Another may undergo an initial assessment but struggle to access specialist investigations.

Many people assume that widespread screening is the obvious solution. However, the evidence is more nuanced.

Our research does not support blanket population-wide screening of all men. Around the world, experts continue to debate the balance between benefits and harms of routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing.

While PSA tests can help identify cancers earlier, they can also detect slow-growing cancers that may never cause harm, potentially leading to unnecessary investigations and treatment.

Instead, what the evidence supports is a more targeted and informed approach.

Men should have access to information that allows them to make informed decisions, together with healthcare providers.

SA has an opportunity to lead in this area.

Our country has a strong primary healthcare system. Community health workers, clinics, faith-based organisations and local leaders already play vital roles in promoting health.

These existing structures could be leveraged more effectively to improve men's health literacy.

The research found that community-based approaches were often more successful than programmes delivered exclusively through healthcare facilities.

When churches, traditional leaders, community organisations and trusted local voices were involved, men were more likely to participate and engage.

This finding is particularly relevant in SA, where community networks remain powerful influences on health behaviour.

We also found an important gap in African research.

Surprisingly, no eligible studies examined what public health practitioners call "primordial prevention", the upstream social and environmental factors that shape health long before disease develops.

While there are relatively few proven modifiable risk factors specific to prostate cancer, there is growing interest in broader health-promoting environments that support healthy lifestyles, physical activity and equitable access to healthcare.

More research is needed to understand how these wider determinants influence prostate cancer outcomes in African populations.

Technology may also form part of the solution.

Mobile phone ownership has expanded dramatically across Africa. Mobile health platforms, SMS reminders, digital education programmes and telehealth services could help improve awareness, support informed decision-making and guide men through complex healthcare pathways.

Ultimately, reducing prostate cancer deaths requires more than awareness campaigns during Men's Health Month. We need a co-ordinated, health-system approach.

This means strengthening public health sector clinics and community health centres, improving referral pathways, expanding diagnostic capacity, training healthcare workers and ensuring specialised cancer services remain accessible.

Most importantly, it means recognising that men cannot act on health information if structural barriers prevent them from accessing care.

For men reading this article, the message is simple. Do not ignore persistent urinary symptoms, difficulty passing urine, blood in the urine, unexplained bone pain, or changes that concern you.

Speak to a healthcare professional. Ask questions. Have informed discussions about your personal risk, particularly if you have a family history of prostate cancer. Early action can make a significant difference.

For policymakers, healthcare leaders and communities, the challenge is equally clear. We must stop thinking about prostate cancer only when it reaches the oncology ward. By then, we are often already too late.

Africa's prostate cancer burden cannot be solved solely through better treatment. It requires earlier engagement, stronger health systems, trusted community partnerships and a commitment to ensuring that where a man lives, how much he earns, or how far he lives from a hospital does not determine whether he survives.

Too many African men are dying from a disease that is detected late. The time has come to move prostate cancer prevention out of the shadows and place it firmly on the public health agenda.