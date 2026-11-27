For too long, the Border Bulldogs’ pre-season rugby preparations have lacked structure.

Problems have included h,astily arranged squads, a lack of warm-up matches and coaches having little to no time to prepare the side for competitions that included professional outfits.

They were basically set up to fail, and through little fault of their own, they did just that, spectacularly.

Coach Dumisani Mhani, a Border man through and through, spent three seasons with the Eastern Province Elephants.

He enjoyed success in Gqeberha, coaching the Elephants to the Currie Cup First Division final in late 2024.

Soon after that he was replaced at EP by former Bok coach Allister Coetzee and was appointed Border’s head coach in 2025.

Some may argue differently, but he was a good option for the Bulldogs, considering how well he had done with the Elephants.

The difference, however, was that he was afforded support and structure in those three years.

The start of his Border tenure was met with frustration, with the union being late in securing friendlies and personnel before the season in February 2025.

Mhani had proved himself capable the season before with EP. Fast forward two seasons, and his Border players have yet to win a game.

This season the Bulldogs went into the SA Cup not having tested their strategies and combinations.

There were many embarrassing scores along the way, but the squad started on the back foot from the outset and were unable to put one foot in front of the other.

It appears matters will be better organised come the start of the season in March.

To ensure there is no repeat of what transpired last season, Border have taken out the cheque book early.

It’s been refreshing to see that Border Rugby has been working behind the scenes to improve their squad despite the ongoing squabbles in their boardrooms.

Their ranks have already been strengthened by acquisitions of Azola Mati, Deon Plaatjies, Diego Williams, Akholiwe Xakalashe, Bulelani Nondlwana, Uzile Tele, Ruan Classen, Indiphile Tyeda, Thembela Folo and Nande Lucas.

They have also retained Esethu Zenani, Luvumo Makata, Mbasa Nkonki, Sibusiso Lali, Sakhe Dingile, Lonwabo Rawana and Hlomla Payi.

Many of the signings have either worked with Mhani at EP or elsewhere.

Mhani will now have time to condition his players properly for the challenges ahead.

Let's hope the suits at Border Rugby sort out their differences out quickly and then throw their weight behind building the union's brand and not their own.

With continued support and planning, there will be no excuses not to perform.



