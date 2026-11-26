It should no longer be a wonder that a generation after Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo and their peers, the ANC has explicitly betrayed hard-won freedom for arrogance, aggrandisement and corruption.

The gradual decline of the ANC majority in every election is a clear harbinger for its leaders who took the destitute masses for granted.

Instead of providing workable and long-lasting solutions they continued to bombard their voters with immaterial rhetoric.

In the end, they have learnt a bitter lesson in the 2024 national elections and most humiliatingly in the November 4 local government elections.

Those who dearly love and extol this movement for its illustrious struggle against a brutal apartheid system must by now be hurt to the core.

Yes, a so-called “catastrophe” has befallen them and “so what after several admonitions?” people must be asking.

The current ANC NEC leadership should kneel before the graves of their forebears and utter sincere confessions and amends: They have absolutely humiliated them.

The masses of our people are still languishing in abject poverty; hence, in droves they are vulnerable to anyone, including their erstwhile oppressors, because the organisations they trusted today act as one.

Among a long list, they have witnessed scandals such as Mandela’s funeral fund in Buffalo City Metro Municipality, spine-chilling corruption evidence at the Zondo and Madlanga commissions.

However, the ANC remains a relevant and essential force in the South African political arena on the proviso that it be in the hands of a leadership that embodies values that reflect vigilant humility, fearlessness and selflessness in pursuit of unwavering execution and fulfilment of its objectives.

Such capable leaders are not imaginary but exist within its own ranks, and instead, one way or another have been sidelined.

If the ANC still understands and defines itself as the disciplined force of the left, it should easily and wholeheartedly join the newly founded Council of the Left (COL) whose major objective is to accelerate service delivery to the people.

The COL initiative serves to evolve and deepen national democratic society, and most importantly, our country’s sovereignty against hostile internal and external forces that are brazenly determined to scupper and even destroy the transformation agenda.

Hopefully, this COL is not hype of the moment but a steadfast forum that must be nurtured in such a way that it prevails in the face of any inevitable sharp differences.