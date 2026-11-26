In an open letter to newly elected Buffalo City Mayor Princess Faku, resident Theo Mvandaba has outlined five critical performance benchmarks that local citizens will use to assess her leadership. Rather than offering unconditional praise, Mvandaba emphasises that the community has grown weary of empty promises and demands immediate, measurable progress.

The letter focuses on vital local priorities including reliable basic services, financial accountability, infrastructure upkeep, job creation, and open governance, warning that failure to deliver will result in accountability at the ballot box.