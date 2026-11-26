In an open letter to newly elected Buffalo City Mayor Princess Faku, resident Theo Mvandaba has outlined five critical performance benchmarks that local citizens will use to assess her leadership. Rather than offering unconditional praise, Mvandaba emphasises that the community has grown weary of empty promises and demands immediate, measurable progress.
The letter focuses on vital local priorities including reliable basic services, financial accountability, infrastructure upkeep, job creation, and open governance, warning that failure to deliver will result in accountability at the ballot box.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Buffalo City resident Theo Mvandaba published an open letter challenging newly elected Mayor Princess Faku to prove her success through tangible delivery.
- The letter demands urgent improvements in basic municipal services like water supply, electricity, and refuse collection across suburbs including Mdantsane and Quigney.
- Faku must address past financial mismanagement by securing clean audits, eliminating corruption, and paying key suppliers such as Eskom and Amatola Water promptly.
- Maintenance of existing infrastructure like water pipes, roads, and pump stations is prioritised over ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new projects.
- The resident calls for policies that tackle Buffalo City's 30% unemployment rate, support local entrepreneurs, and deliver transparent, accessible governance.