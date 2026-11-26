As South Africa prepares to lay former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to rest with official state honours, a profound sense of moral dissonance clouds the mourning period. While flags fly at half-mast ahead of her Category 2 State Funeral in Middledrift, public frustration mounts over the spectacle of current politicians taking the podium.

For many citizens, watching leaders associated with institutional decay and governance failures eulogise an icon celebrated for integrity, decisive delivery, and gender equality feels more like hollow political theatre than genuine respect.