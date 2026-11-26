As South Africa prepares to lay former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to rest with official state honours, a profound sense of moral dissonance clouds the mourning period. While flags fly at half-mast ahead of her Category 2 State Funeral in Middledrift, public frustration mounts over the spectacle of current politicians taking the podium.
For many citizens, watching leaders associated with institutional decay and governance failures eulogise an icon celebrated for integrity, decisive delivery, and gender equality feels more like hollow political theatre than genuine respect.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Former Deputy President and UN Women executive director Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka passed away at the age of 71 following medical complications.
- A Category 2 State Funeral is scheduled in Middledrift (eXesi) following an official state memorial service in Rivonia.
- Citizens and commentators have expressed frustration over current politicians using the funeral podium to deliver tributes despite presiding over governance failures.
- Throughout her career, alongside her husband Advocate Bulelani Ngcuka, she championed constitutionalism, public accountability, and the advancement of women.
- Her enduring legacy remains defined by ethical leadership and genuine delivery rather than the rehearsed speeches of current office-bearers.