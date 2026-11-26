The local government sphere is in turmoil in South Africa.

This is a familiar phrase that is difficult to refute, not only because of the situation in many communities but also because it has been reported by the Auditor-General of South Africa in recent years.

As a result of changes in electoral systems around the world, most countries have adopted the coalition government system. The preference for a political coalition or a single-party government influences any evaluation of a new electoral system.

Coalition talks in South Africa’s local government follow hung council results where no party wins an outright majority and centre on meeting statutory deadlines, stabilising council leadership and protecting essential services.

Following the November 4 elections, parties face a 14-day statutory window after results/councillor lists are finalised to convene first council sittings and elect office-bearers.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa issued the guidelines for stable coalitions in local government in November following the elections.

They provide practical, non-binding guidance to help stabilise hung councils, where roughly 138 municipalities, about 65%, lacked an outright majority, and to keep service delivery running.

The guidelines aim to assist coalition governments in councils to provide stable and effective leadership, resulting in a more effective administration, and, in the end, better service delivery.

National government provides policy guidance and support. Provinces retain their constitutional monitoring and support responsibilities, and municipalities exercise their legislative and executive authority in accordance with applicable law

In the past, coalition government has often led to poor government when these governments tended to be unstable — the power relations between parties in a coalition change, leading to the frequent, and sometimes opportunistic, removal and election of speakers and mayors.

Moreover, electing officials or filling vacancies may drag on for a lengthy period, creating a power vacuum.

A dysfunctional council inevitably affects the operations of the administration, which, in turn, negatively impacts on service delivery. In the end, the residents suffer.

The formation of coalition governments presents a significant test for political parties, with a warning that power struggles, political patronage and agreements reached in bad faith could undermine municipal stability and service delivery.

As parties negotiate governing arrangements in municipalities where no single party secured an outright majority, political maturity and a willingness to put ideological differences aside will be essential to ensuring that coalitions remain functional.

Coalitions are about collaboration between political parties and, where applicable, independent councillors, represented on a municipal council. This can take place in many different ways and there is no blueprint.

The proper functioning of municipal administrations depends on regular decision-making by the municipal executive and the council.

This relates to fundamental policies such as the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and the annual budget without which the administration cannot function.

It also relates to by-laws, policies and a multitude of council decisions, required for the proper operation of the administration, such as the appointment of senior managers, approval of projects etc.

In conclusion, non-functioning coalitions severely undermine effective service delivery by replacing unified governance with political gridlock, stalled decision-making and administrative instability.

When coalition partners prioritise partisan power struggles over collective accountability, essential public services, such as infrastructure maintenance, water and sanitation, are neglected, ultimately eroding public trust and disproportionately harming the communities that rely most on municipal and state support. Ultimately, the collapse of coalition cohesion translates directly into a breakdown of basic service delivery.

Without clear frameworks for dispute resolution, shared policy alignment and institutional stability, fragmented governments remain trapped in perpetual political negotiations rather than execution, demonstrating that sustainable public service requires not just electoral cooperation, but functional, accountable governance.