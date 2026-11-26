SA awoke on Saturday to the news that Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka had died on Friday night, aged 71.

The grief came with a strange sense of interruption.

She was still working. She was still chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, still speaking, still pushing. People like her are not supposed to stop mid-sentence.

Her names tell part of her story. Phumzile speaks of rest, of the relief that comes after a hard road.

Mlambo, in isiXhosa and isiZulu, is umlambo: a river. It fits. A river doesn't stop at the borders people draw.

It feeds every village it passes and keeps moving. That was how she lived.

Her life reads like a map of our long walk.

Born in Clermont, Durban, in 1955, she started out as a teacher at Ohlange High School in Inanda, the school John Dube built.

She worked with the Young Women’s Christian Association during the struggle years, came home to help write the democratic constitution and sat in the first democratic parliament.

As minister of minerals and energy, she pushed a "use it or lose it" approach to mining rights that cracked open an industry long closed to black South Africans.

In 2005, she became the first woman to serve as deputy president.

Then the world borrowed her. For eight years she led UN Women, launched HeForShe, and kept insisting that gender equality is men's business too.

Yet the detail I keep coming back to is a quieter one. In her late fifties, while carrying global responsibilities, she completed a PhD at the University of Warwick in England on education and technology.

Through the Umlambo Foundation, she put money and mentors behind principals in poor schools. She never stopped being a teacher.

A year ago, in the week the G20 came to Johannesburg, she said it plainly: if Africa isn't thriving, poor leadership is to blame. That sentence lands hardest right here, right now.

She died as hung councils across the Eastern Cape, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay, among them, sit at the coalition table.

For the first time, the ANC is negotiating to govern in its old heartland.

How would Mama Phumzile have wanted those talks to run?

I suspect she'd start with the people waiting for water, not the people waiting for positions.

Sign a written agreement on what gets fixed in the first 100 days, and publish it before anyone talks about mayoral chains.

Put women on the negotiating teams, not only in the photographs afterwards.

Never let a small party hold a whole city hostage for one portfolio.

She helped write a constitution with people she had fought against for decades; she knew compromise is not betrayal when the prize is a working country.

Government, nationally and here, must stop treating women's leadership as a quota and start treating it as a standard.

Mothers still bury daughters killed by partners, and activists still say the national plan on gender-based violence is underfunded.

Fund it, publish what was spent and let legislatures hold ministers to the numbers.

Universities owe her something specific, because she sat at the head of one.

Our campuses still produce far fewer women professors than women graduates, and too many female students fear the walk back to residence at night.

Fort Hare, Walter Sisulu, Rhodes and Nelson Mandela University could honour her by investing seriously in teacher education, the very place her own career began.

Civil society has homework too. HeForShe was never a hashtag. It was a demand that men in taxi ranks, church councils and boardrooms confront other men.

And the rest of us? Umntu ngumntu ngabantu. We can stop accepting mediocre leadership as our fate, turn up at ward meetings, question budgets and refuse to clap for incompetence just because it wears our party's colours.

Mama Phumzile showed that a girl from a dusty township and rural areas could stand at the Union Buildings and at the UN without forgetting the classroom.

The best tribute is a country that raises many more like her, and leaders who understand they owe us something.