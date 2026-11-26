When SA held its first democratic elections in 1994, the promise was simple: healthcare for all.

For the Eastern Cape, one of the poorest provinces and a place where apartheid had left clinics crumbling and doctors scarce, that promise felt urgent.

The province’s first MEC for health was Dr Trudy Thomas, a community doctor from St Matthews Mission Hospital near Keiskammahoek.

Thomas had worked in the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, Mdantsane, where her husband was a doctor too, and held the post of superintendent.

She was not a career politician. She was a practitioner who had spent decades treating children in rural areas with almost nothing.

In her 2018 memoir, Healthy Outrage, she traces how that early hope turned into disillusionment, and why she believes the Eastern Cape health system slid into collapse within a single term.

Thomas came into office in 1994 under premier Raymond Mhlaba’s government, surprised to be asked to run the department at all.

The task was to integrate four racially-divided health services, homeland administrations, and mission hospitals into one provincial system.

Resources were skewed from apartheid, and the Eastern Cape started with the weakest infrastructure, the furthest distances, and the highest burden of TB, malnutrition, and maternal deaths.

Her approach was practical. She believed in primary healthcare, community clinics, and keeping services close to people.

Colleagues described her as pragmatic, feisty, and determined to make a difference for the poorest women and children.

She weighed up problems quickly, formulated solutions, and tried to implement them with very limited resources.

She also opened Umtata Academic Hospital with Nelson Mandela, and in 1996 received the Nelson Mandela Award for Health and Human Rights.

For a moment, there was optimism that a doctor who understood the ground could fix the system from within.

According to Healthy Outrage, the deterioration began before the end of the first democratic term.

Thomas writes that she “began to express her disdain at the deterioration of healthcare” early.

The core problem, in her account, was not lack of goodwill among frontline staff, but a clash between political loyalty and honest administration.

Thomas was known for not toeing the party line. She kept things simple, and that made her a poor fit for a bureaucracy increasingly shaped by cadre deployment and party discipline.

She was not appointed to a second term in 1999, and later resigned from the ANC over the government’s attitude to HIV and Aids.

Her letters published in the Daily Dispatch in the 2000s, reproduced in the memoir, became prophetic warnings.

She argued that when managers were chosen for political compliance rather than competence, basic systems fell apart: drug supply chains, maintenance, ambulance fleets, and record-keeping.

Two decades after she left office, Thomas contributed to a Section 27 report that described the Eastern Cape system as being “in shambles”.

The report found severe doctor shortages, no ambulances in some districts, and hospitals without water or essential equipment.

The auditor-general’s 2019/2020 report confirmed the scale. The Eastern Cape had the highest unauthorised spending in the country at R1.59bn, and the department of health carried contingent liabilities of R36.75bn, the highest of any province.

The AG warned there was “significant doubt” whether the department could continue operations, citing poor internal controls and failure to prevent irregular and wasteful expenditure.

In 2020, the DA described the province as being in a “perpetual health crisis for years”, pointing to PPE shortages, no provincial field hospitals during Covid-19, and patients left to suffer in undignified conditions.

The “Scooter Scandal” of 2020, where R10m was spent on scooters to replace ambulances in rural areas, was later admitted by the national minister not to meet ambulance criteria.

These are not the problems Thomas inherited. They are the problems she predicted: when money disappears into a “pit” without maintenance or new investment, when infrastructure is not updated, and when accountability vanishes.

The title of her book captures her stance. Outrage, for her, was not cynicism. It was “healthy” and constructive.

She describes how, as a doctor dealing largely with children, each preventable death provoked her to map the cause and then act.

Three themes run through her account of the post-1994 downfall:

Loss of mission focus: Thomas saw health as service first. She believed leadership should grow from concern for patients. Instead, she saw priorities shift to political positioning. She did not see herself as a leader, but as someone privileged to serve, a classic servant-leader trait noted in a Rhodes University study of her work.

Thomas saw health as service first. She believed leadership should grow from concern for patients. Instead, she saw priorities shift to political positioning. She did not see herself as a leader, but as someone privileged to serve, a classic servant-leader trait noted in a Rhodes University study of her work. Centralisation without capacity: Merging fragmented homeland systems required money, training, and logistics. Without them, rural clinics that had functioned under mission boards deteriorated. Thomas had run St Matthews with almost nothing, but she knew the difference between doing more with less and doing nothing because systems had collapsed.

Merging fragmented homeland systems required money, training, and logistics. Without them, rural clinics that had functioned under mission boards deteriorated. Thomas had run St Matthews with almost nothing, but she knew the difference between doing more with less and doing nothing because systems had collapsed. Silence and consequence. In Healthy Outrage and in later commentary, she links the downfall to a culture where whistle-blowers were punished. She herself resigned from the ANC and gave “cogent and powerful reasons” for doing so. The memoir ends with those letters precisely because she wanted them on record as evidence that the warning signs were visible early. Thomas died in 2018 at age 82. She is remembered as a community health pioneer, not as a long-serving politician.

Her five years as MEC, 1994-1999, are framed in the book as both an opportunity and a caution.

The Eastern Cape case illustrates a broader post-1994 challenge: merging systems is not the same as building them.

Thomas’s testimony suggests the downfall was not inevitable. It came from specific choices: prioritising loyalty over competence, tolerating waste, and ignoring early warnings from clinicians on the ground.

Her final message is less about blame and more about responsibility.

“The best work done by Dr Thomas and a multitude of healthcare workers was not their routine daily medical work, but the advocacy and community projects they took on after work”.

Healthy Outrage is presented as both tribute and “call to arms”.

For the Eastern Cape today, that call still matters. The province continues to face contingent liabilities in the tens of billions, repeat audit findings, and public anger over basic service delivery.

Thomas’s account reminds us that the first years after 1994 set the trajectory. When a doctor with decades of rural experience could not stay in office because she spoke plainly, the system lost its most important early warning mechanism.

Her story boils down to this: democracy gave the Eastern Cape a constitutional right to health. Dr Trudy Thomas tried to deliver it.

When politics outweighed service, the sector began to fall.

She documented it, not to settle scores, but so that the next generation of health workers would know what went wrong, and why outrage, if it is healthy, can still be the start of fixing things.