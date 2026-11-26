Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku has been given a second opportunity to restore residents’ faith in the municipality.

Her re-election on Tuesday was accompanied by commitments to address maintenance backlogs, improve the city’s finances and accelerate service delivery.

These are priorities that few residents would dispute.

They will, however, recall the enthusiasm with which she entered office in March 2023 and the pledges she made in the weeks and months that followed.

In April that year, Faku undertook to complete the long-delayed Mdantsane NU2 swimming pool within her first 100 days in office.

More than three years later, the pool remains unusable. A forensic investigation found R56.9m had been spent on the project, with the council subsequently approving a further R14.5m.

In September, Dispatch reporters found children swimming in dams where others had drowned, while the city was still procuring professional services to rehabilitate the pool.

A similar story has unfolded at Water World Fun Park. By December 2023, Faku was looking to the private sector to help finish the development.

Last month, despite R121m already invested, the city’s development agency estimated a further R54m and 18 months were needed to complete the project.

Both projects are now the subject of an SIU investigation.

In 2023, Faku also undertook to secure more funding and have the municipality run its sports facilities.

Earlier this year, our reporters found the United Cricket Club clubhouse in Buffalo Flats vandalised and the Cambridge Sports Fields clubhouse stripped of windows and doors.

There are lessons here about the importance of protecting public assets, proper project planning and effective oversight of the officials entrusted with spending public money.

The mayor also acknowledged the city’s billing problems in December 2023, undertaking to address residents’ complaints.

By May this year, the metro’s independent audit committee reported a debtors’ book of R9.7bn and revenue collection of about 71%, well below the city’s target.

There have been achievements during Faku’s tenure.

The rebuilding of the Galway Road crossing in Nahoon, following the devastating 2024 floods, is one example of a project that has brought tangible benefits to residents.

We hope Faku will use the experience gained in her first term to instil a greater sense of urgency and accountability in her administration.

The new coalition must work towards common, measurable goals.

Every member of the mayoral committee should be expected to report regularly on progress, missed deadlines and the steps being taken to remedy them.

Residents deserve reliable services, sound municipal finances and infrastructure they can use.

They have heard years of promises from successive administrations.

Faku now has another opportunity to rebuild their confidence.

We hope she will earn it through what her administration delivers.