This will be a defining moment for new mayors and their councils.

For better or worse, it could help restore public trust in politicians and state institutions, after corrupt and inefficient leaders insulted our democracy by ignoring past election promises and the batho phele (people first) principles meant to deliver effective, transparent, accountable and coherent politics.

During the high point of their inauguration, mayors will speak from the rostrum in council chambers over the coming weeks to address councillors and local citizens.

This task may be more complex, especially in hung councils where political manoeuvring and egos in nationally coordinated coalition talks shape municipal leadership across the country.

Over to the mayors.

They should use their inaugural speech to express their municipality’s commitment to democratic and accountable governance, and to deliver sustainable basic services.

Voters have clearly shown the way by engaging with manifesto promises during campaigns and ballot casting, producing councils that must respect, promote and fulfil the rule of law, participation, competition, vertical and horizontal accountability, while advancing our rights to dignity, autonomy, conscience, equality and freedom of expression and association.

Now councillors must lead by enabling civil and political freedoms, equality and government responsiveness through public policies, laws, institutional practices and spending that match citizen demands gathered through the political process.

Perhaps they will make local economic development and job creation a reality that lifts millions out of poverty, inequality, hunger and chronic unemployment.

These nationally televised speeches will not be fabricated films. A candid, factual address focused on human rights and good governance is urgently needed.

In these challenging times, we should keep aiming for a better quality of life for everyone, rather than settling for the lowest level of social expectations.

This approach lets us praise our government for progress made under tough economic conditions, while also encouraging it to address the plight of the poor with shared hope that we can do more and better.

At the risk of lèse-majesté or lèse-mairie, here is a proposed draft:

“Speaker, members of council, distinguished guests, thank you for your welcome. I speak to you and all citizens of this remarkable municipality as a freely elected representative committed to fulfilling the constitutional five-year mandate granted by the public.

“We are honoured by the demanding task we are undertaking together — to work within this municipality’s financial and administrative limits to deliver democratic, accountable government for local communities, promote social and economic progress, and ensure a safe, healthy environment in our areas.

“I pledge our commitment to encouraging community involvement, inviting residents and organisations to join local government matters by making full use of the current environment.

"The amended legal framework, including the Local Government: Municipal Systems Amendment Act that complements the Public Audit Act, empowers us, alongside various stakeholders, to curb political misconduct involving millions of rands, such as financial mismanagement, weak leadership, inadequate controls and non-compliance with laws.

"This framework underpins the coalition agreement among parties in our executive leadership and sets the tone for council business.

“As we aim for sustainable service delivery — water, electricity, sanitation and refuse removal —we must remove wasteful and fruitless spending, fight extortion and other corruption, and follow internationally recognised standards.

“Our stated priorities, shaped by the election promises that form our mandate, include raising the electricity subsidy to ease the burden on ordinary people facing disconnections and large municipal debt.

"The moment has arrived to explain the long failure to act while the National Energy Regulator of South Africa approved several tariff increases without matching adjustments for households.

“We pledge to collaborate on addressing izinyoka-nyoka that link poor homes to the grid to avoid payments, largely due to unemployment or irregular income.

“We acknowledge the link between costly electricity and the yearly rise in hospital admissions for children with burns from open fires and unsafe cooking methods.

"We commit to working with provincial and national governments on concrete steps for a revised subsidy that provides immediate relief, enabling income-generating work at home and ending the problem where families in RDP houses cannot use a kettle, stove and iron together because of low wattage.

“Within 100 days, we will present a concrete plan to apply the internationally recognised standard of 50 kilolitres of free water per household, improve access by shortening distances to water sources, keep prices affordable through a non-profit billing system, provide subsidies, stop arbitrary cut-offs for poor households unable to pay, and ensure water supply portability.

“These will be paired with regular maintenance of infrastructure and the recovery and recycling of wastewater amid water shortages.

"Water cut-offs and drip systems carry serious effects on health and quality of life for most people, leaving poor households exposed and weakening the core idea of water as a human right.

“We will respond to Stats SA’s general household survey and other findings showing over 20% of South Africans go to bed hungry, since food security must be linked to social protection, income sources, rural and urban development, shifting household structures, health, access to land, water and inputs, retail markets, or education and nutritional knowledge.

“While further contributing to the national debate on expanding the list of basic grocery items exempted from the value added tax, we will use existing policy space in local government to promote active municipal action for household food security, including school nutrition programmes, baby formula supplies in clinics, food banks, municipal commonages, food gardens, local markets, market garden subsidies and relief food parcels.

“Our assumption of office should bring certainty about effective implementation of public finance management laws, the step-aside rule and meaningful consequences for ignoring audit recommendations, along with ending an entrenched culture of impunity in many municipal administrations and other public offices.

"Working together, we can build a better future for all."