As the coalition era gets into full swing with a record 139 hung municipalities, a new political reality is emerging.

This new reality affects local, provincial and national government.

However, coalitions are not entirely new.

The earliest coalition local governments were formed in late 2000.

Despite the ANC sweeping most local government elections, there were 29 hung municipalities, mostly in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

From then, there was a gradual increase of these hung municipalities.

It was in 2016 with the ANC’s loss of outright majorities in major cities such as Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay, that the coalition era truly began.

Though hung municipalities dropped to 27 in 2016, it was the shift to major cities that signalled the change.

In 2021, they jumped to 66 and now stand at a staggering 139.

These hung municipalities started from the fringes, mainly in KZN and the Western Cape, somewhat tracing the ANC’s political relationship with these provinces.

The ANC did not win the Western Cape initially but did in 2004.

It lost its grip on power again in 2009 to the DA. It also did not win KZN initially but did in 2004, only to lose that grip in 2024 to the MKP.

The era of coalitions culminated in the broad national coalition called the GNU.

Though it seemed impossible to form, the political parties involved decided to put the country first and try to work with each other.

Credit must go to the ANC for that initiative.

Generally, the GNU gained much goodwill from many sectors in our country. It was mostly part of the labour sector and the political class that were critical of the GNU.

The labour sector, particularly Cosatu, complained bitterly that they were not consulted as alliance partners and over fears of privatisation, among other things.

The SA Communist Party was even more opposed to the GNU, seeing it largely as a government of the ANC and the DA.

Other parties that identify as “left-leaning”, such as the EFF and the MKP, also opposed the GNU, preferring a “left-leaning” alliance instead.

This led to further unravelling within the tripartite alliance, which saw the SACP contesting these local government elections independently.

Cosatu was at pains to come to a decision about who to support between the two alliance partners.

This undoubtedly contributed to further loss of electoral support for the ANC, while the SACP performed surprisingly well at 2.38% nationally.

The pattern that emerges from this is an ANC that has mostly taken the views of the tripartite alliance in its decisions.

The formation of the GNU was one of the few moments when the ANC took a decision contrary to the wishes of its alliance partners.

While the ANC has always been at pains to identify as a centrist party, it has struggled to express this position.

While this position has historically served SA better, creating inclusion in a society that was officially divided across racial lines for a long time, it has never been strong enough to stand its ground as a centrist party.

One of the notable ructions within the ANC was the recall of former president Thabo Mbeki, and the subsequent rise of Jacob Zuma.

This was arguably a push by the ANC’s alliance partners against its professed centrist stand.

The policies spearheaded by the imperfect, but bold former president reflected this centrist position.

However, its alliance partners viewed them with deep suspicion and as a betrayal of their common ideology.

It is that insistence on a left-leaning presidential candidate that allowed Zuma to oversee the era of state capture.

In the end, Cosatu and the SACP also turned against Zuma.

The attempt by the ANC to regain its centrist position again, as a broad church, has been met by its alliance partners, the EFF and MKP in a very predictable manner.

There is a strong push to destabilise the GNU in the recent coalition negotiations by trying to pull the ANC away from an otherwise also flawed DA, but a major GNU partner nonetheless, at local government level.

The last time the alliance partners did this, things didn't turn out well for the country.

Instead, state resources became available wholesale for the ANC-connected political class.

Ultimately, in these elections, the will of the people dropped the ANC's support from 45.5% to 30.8% nationally.