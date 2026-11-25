As SA commemorates 16 days of activism against gender-based violence and the abuse of children, the latest rape figures make clear just how urgently action is needed.

Police recorded 9,908 rapes between July and September 2026. Of the total number, 5,116 were women and 4,362 children under the age of 18.

Although the number of incidents fell compared to the same period last year, every rape is one too many.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, delivering the latest crime statistics last Friday, said prevention cannot be left to the police alone. Communities must challenge the attitudes that excuse abuse and the belief that violence is a way for men to earn respect.

A Daily Dispatch investigation earlier this year, titled ‘Chasing education, facing terror’, exposed the brutal choice confronting far too many pupils in rural communities of the Eastern Cape. One, move closer to school and risk being the target of criminals or two, stay in your village and struggle to access a quality education.

In Mqhekezweni, a woman who rented rooms to pupils described how three schoolgirls were raped on a homestead she looked after.

In another interview, a 15-year-old survivor spoke openly about her attack, refusing to let it define her.

Her words are a devastating indictment of a society that has failed to protect its children: “He violated me and traumatised my family. It’s God’s grace that he did not kill my mother and me.”

These cases aren’t just another set of crime statistics. They tell the horrifying stories of how even the pursuit of an education can expose young girls and boys to rape and violence.

Last year, government classified GBV and femicide as a national disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking during the 16 days campaign in 2025, said “the classification will allow for expanded access to shelters, safe spaces, psycho-social counselling and community-based prevention programmes”.

But for many women, promises of protection remain removed from the reality they face daily.

Between July and September, the bodies of 12 women were found in Ekurhuleni and surrounding areas. It all started with runner Tsontso Moselakgomo, who did not return from her usual afternoon run.

Days later, following a search that captured national attention and spread across social media, her body was found.

Then came one police report after another, each announcing the discovery of yet another woman’s body.

Mara Glennie, founder of the Tears Foundation which receives more than 170 requests for help with GBV each day, said women did not need another government speech about their right to safety.

“They need a government that delivers it,” she said.

Her words could not be truer, especially to victims who have been failed by the system.

A woman seeking help should not have to rely on whether a police officer is properly trained, a shelter has space or a nonprofit can afford to keep its doors open.

Government should address failures in services and ensure victims of GBV and abuse can access immediate, reliable support.