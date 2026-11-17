Unexpected climate changes constantly whip people around the world.

But observing the current political developments and the volatile geopolitical environment, one may agree that the political shift associated with elections, armed conflicts between countries, and the authoritarian populisms demonstrated by certain heads of state are more dramatic than the unfolding climate changes.

These developments reflect an extremely dynamic, equally chaotic, political scene across the world.

The latest addition to this scenario is the unexpected victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula, the current president of Brazil.

Based on the official results, Lula obtained 51.8% of the votes, whereas Flávio Bolsonaro garnered 48.2%. Lula triumphed by a margin of roughly 4.4 million votes.

A person who once thought of the wildness of the political corridors has returned with a stunning win.

Lula's background is littered with political failures, prison and harsh media attacks.

To be able to defeat a candidate championed by one of the most powerful politicians of our time, US President Donald Trump, is a giant achievement.

Lula did not just win an election; he also reflected the political shift in Latin America towards the left, a shift that has struggled to secure power in Argentina, Chile, and Peru.

His win shows he has not only been successful within Brazil but also poses significant challenges to the orchestrated American influence and revival of the far right in these countries.

Not only does the important message of this election include the result, but it also highlights how committed he was to defend workers' rights and eradicating poverty.

A person who once lived on the streets of Brazil and earned a living by shining shoes later became a factory labourer and transformed into one of the most influential people in Brazil, extending his impact beyond Latin America to other parts of the world.

The most fascinating thing about his political career was that he always put workers first.

This victory showed he could handle right-wing social media propaganda while also providing practical solutions to the issues faced by the left bloc.

The labour movement facilitated Lula’s growth as a political heavyweight in Brazil.

He had a strong commitment to fighting for workers' rights and promoting social justice.

Transitioning from a military dictatorship that lasted for many decades to a democratic system while organising workers was a challenging task due to structural, political, and institutional obstacles; however, he played a pivotal role in the formation of the Workers' Party in 1980.

Lula was able to address more effectively the demands of the working class and the frustration of the Brazilian people due to his new political approach.

Over the years, his leadership reshaped Brazil's political landscape and inspired a broader movement for social change across Latin America.

Eventually, in 2002, Lula was elected president of Brazil.

His commitment to social issues can be seen with the creation of social welfare schemes such as "Bolsa Familia," which gave relief to thousands of poor families.

However, he was able to prove to the people of Brazil and the world that it was possible to bring economic growth to those at the bottom of society, a goal that many leftist governments in the world were unable to achieve in a short time.

Lula’s political trajectory was not free from setbacks. He faced serious charges of corruption and was jailed for nearly two years.

However, the Supreme Court later cleared him of these charges, and he was able to run in the national elections in 2022.

He won against Jair Bolsonaro to become president for a third time. This time, he successfully dispelled the pre-election and exit polls, as well as the opinions of political pundits.

Beyond tackling Brazil's domestic challenges, he also managed to build solid backing for the Palestinian people and challenge American positions on several aspects of international relations as well as those that threaten the working class and vulnerable groups around the globe.

Unfortunately, since the last American presidential elections, the region has been confronted by several issues, including tariff increases, political pressures, and security challenges — made evident by Trump's decision to raise tariffs on Brics nations.

Brazil suffered greatly with this new policy, as they imposed a 25% tariff on specific Brazilian goods and caused significant tensions in trade relationships.

Lula's re-election and his stance on trade and international relations are key here.

While he sees Brics as an economic priority, he is putting his vision of non-alignment and multi-alignment into action by trying to create and strengthen trade relationships outside of Brics.

This is not a change to trade policy but a renewed engagement with the global south and a focus on power balancing.

Searching for a new global partnership will affect the country's economic direction.

It's within this context that Lula’s victory offers both relief and a sense of confidence to the Left.

However, a single electoral win is not enough to halt the rise of the Right.

Long-term support depends on tangible improvements in the lives of the people.

As a leader representing the workers, his victory sends a positive message to the working class worldwide, as it shows that with dedicated leaders such as Lula, the growing divisions in the labour sector can be overcome.

It also reminds African nations choosing to force themselves into a glorified dictatorship that they can still achieve progress and prosperity through democratic political government and the subsequent welfare of all citizens.

Anilkumar Kesava Pillai is an ANC MPL, whip of the education and agriculture portfolio committees at the Bhisho legislature, and a PEC member of the SACP (EC). He writes in his personal capacity.