In an October article in this publication, I wrote that students at iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu had shown they knew how to organise and vote when the electorate was concentrated and the stakes felt close.

I asked whether that energy could put a student candidate onto a ward council.

A week after the November 4 elections, the Raymond Mhlaba local municipality has given me an answer.

Aphelele Matinise, 27, a master’s candidate at the University of Fort Hare, is the new councillor for ward 11.

He stood as an independent and won 1,310 of 1,979 votes in one of the municipality’s 21 wards.

After the latest municipal demarcation board changes, ward 11 covers the University of Fort Hare Alice campus and two villages — Gubura and Tukulu.

The campus voting district has more than 6,000 registered voters. Gubura has 171 registered voters and Tukulu about 100.

Those numbers show what carried the result. Even if every registered voter in both villages had backed Matinise, they would account for only about 270 of his 1,310 votes. More than a thousand came from the campus.

In my column I argued that it is easier to mobilise a concentrated student electorate than a dispersed rural one. Ward 11's result confirms it.

Matinise won the SRC presidency as an independent in 2023. When his term ended in 2024, he kept helping students and university workers, and he intensified his campaign this year.

By his account, former and current SRC members and a student society worked alongside him.

He also says the cleaners and security guards who work on campus backed him.

His team made sure supporters were registered in ward 11 specifically, which matters because students vote where they are registered.

I wrote that a student who can win a CSRC seat by three votes has shown the discipline a ward race rewards.

I also pointed to the student organisations that feed political parties. Ward 11 complicates that point.

The ANC, which Sasco’s Progressive Youth Alliance partners are aligned with, finished a distant third.

The EFF finished second. A trusted individual with years of visible service beat both party machines by a wide margin.

I argued that a councillor must answer to everyone in the boundary, including the elderly resident waiting for a working streetlight.

Matinise says he held community meetings in Gubura and Tukulu soon after the demarcation brought them into his ward. The villages are only about 8km from town yet far behind on service delivery.

His manifesto came out of consultations with students, workers and residents.

It lists roads and housing in the villages, running water in every household, high-mast lights, a community policing forum, support for small-scale farmers, community halls, recreation facilities, youth jobs and the insourcing of university cleaners and security guards.

Not all of this is student business. The test of this councillorship is whether a campus-powered mandate delivers gravel roads in Tukulu as readily as hot water in a residence.

The villagers are under 5% of the registered electorate, which makes them the easiest to overlook.

One ward does not make a national trend. Ward 11 is unusually favourable to a student candidate — one huge voting district, a university that anchors the local economy, and a candidate with a three-year public record.

Most wards that contain a campus will not be this lopsided.

Turnout is also worth noting. On the registration figures above, the 1,979 valid votes represent roughly a third of registered voters in the ward.

A student candidate won decisively, but most registered voters in the ward did not vote. The next challenge is bringing the rest in.

Still, the lesson travels. Student votes become political power when someone does the unglamorous work of registration, relationship-building and showing up between elections.

The SRC turnout I celebrated in October was necessary but not sufficient. Ward 11 shows what sufficient looks like.

Matinise has said himself that he has yet to compile a socio-economic profile of the ward for 2026 to 2031. That is the right first task.

A ward that has long been neglected needs baseline data and promises need to be set against it.

In five years, residents should be able to ask — what did you promise, and what was delivered?

Students at Fort Hare proved they could win. The next question is whether they can govern for everyone around them.