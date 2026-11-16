INSIGHT | SACP faces test of principles in coalition talks

For more than 30 years, the SACP stood on the sidelines of local government, acting as the ideological conscience of the tripartite alliance.

From conference halls and picket lines, party leaders routinely lambasted the tenderpreneurship, careerism, and patronage networks that gutted municipal administrations across the country.

After contesting the November 2026 local government elections independently for the first time across the country, the party has finally secured its own seat at the municipal dinner table.

Yet, barely days after the Electoral Commission of SA declared the final results on November 8, the red banner is confronting an immediate test of character. In several hung council chambers, the SACP’s arrival threatens to trigger an unseemly scramble for positions, perks, and proximity to municipal budgets.

Rather than an attack on the party, this moment demands an urgent warning: the SACP must not allow itself to be seduced by the exact same trajectory of temptation that hollowed out its alliance partners.

Across municipalities from the Eastern Cape’s struggling rural towns to the fractured metros of Gauteng, the fragmentation of the electorate has turned smaller parties into sought-after kingmakers.

With the statutory 14-day clock ticking down to the inaugural council meetings — where mayors, speakers, and chief whips could be elected — the danger in backroom coalition talks is that discussions drift away from fixing dry taps, collapsing sewerage plants, and potholed roads, narrowing instead to how the spoils of office are divided.

At the centre of this risk is an uncomfortable reality that long-standing communists are already whispering about in private: the rapid influx of the political migrant.

As voter support for the ANC dropped steeply in the run-up to the November 4 polls, scores of career politicians saw the writing on the wall. Facing the prospect of losing their council stipends and influence, many abandoned ship and went looking for a new political vehicle.

The SACP’s decision to go it alone on the ballot provided an ideal lifeboat.

Consequently, a worrying share of the individuals now lobbying furiously for members of the mayoral committee (MMC) seats and chairs of lucrative portfolio committees under the SACP banner are not seasoned cadres schooled in working-class discipline or community activism. They are political nomads who migrated from rival formations simply to keep their snouts near the municipal feeding trough.

If left unchecked, these opportunists will pull the party down a familiar, destructive path.

In towns such as Mthatha and metros such as Buffalo City, where residents are exhausted by decades of cadre deployment and stalled infrastructure projects, voters used the ballot box to punish political arrogance.

Those who lent their votes to the SACP did so hoping they were backing a disciplined alternative that would hold officials accountable — not merely expanding the guest list at the same banquet table.

There would be a bitter tragedy in watching a party that built its moral authority on fighting state capture and self-enrichment succumb to internal squabbles over blue-light vehicles, committee stipends, or oversight of supply-chain departments.

When newcomers with shallow ideological roots begin steering the caucus, revolutionary discipline is quickly replaced by personal accumulation.

One can only hope that the SACP’s debut in local governance does not end up mirroring Ayi Kwei Armah’s seminal novel, The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born.

In Armah’s post-independence Ghana, the liberators who promised moral renewal and clean governance rapidly succumbed to the "gleam" of state power, becoming indistinguishable from the corrupt elite they replaced while ordinary citizens remained trapped in squalor.

SA’s working class cannot afford to watch another liberation-era movement trade its principles for the gleam of municipal office.

The next few days will serve as a stark litmus test for the party’s leadership. As coalition agreements are hammered out ahead of the inaugural council meetings, ratepayers will be watching closely. The SACP must rein in the opportunists within its ranks and use its newfound leverage to demand strict turnaround plans, transparent procurement, and consequences for non-performing managers.

SA’s local government system is too broken to survive another round of musical chairs. The SACP fought long and hard for a place at the table. Now, before the feast begins in earnest, it must prove that it has the moral backbone to resist the trough and truly serve the people.

Mzukisi Skenjana, iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu, Nelson Mandela Drive, writing in his personal capacity