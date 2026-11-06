Voters deliver clear mandate for accountability and basic services

This week millions of South Africans exercised their democratic right, made their choices and expressed their hopes for the future of their communities through voting in the local government elections.

As we wait for the results, the message from communities across the country was unmistakable — citizens want accountable leadership, functioning municipalities and a meaningful improvement in their everyday lives.

Election day was a defining moment for local democracy, not simply because millions of people exercised their right to vote, but because of the enormous responsibility they have placed on those seeking to govern.

Despite isolated disruptions, including localised protests and heavy rain in some parts of the country, the voting proceedings were smooth.

We salute all those who took their time to exercise their democratic right, although there is growing public frustration with the performance of local government.

It was heart-warming to realise that even those who are aggrieved by service delivery failures still went on to vote.

Take the case of two women who spoke to our reporters in Nqadu village. Barely minutes after casting their ballots they were spotted fetching water from a filthy stream which they share with dogs, pigs and cattle.

Taps in their village have run dry. Although the two have lost hope in politicians bringing any change, they are determined to see our democratic processes work.

There was also an important democratic lesson in the participation of voters.

Regardless of political affiliation, South Africans who made their way to voting stations demonstrated that the right to choose their representatives remains an important instrument of accountability.

The responsibility to protect this democratic culture belongs to political parties, candidates, election officials and citizens alike.

The Electoral Commission deserves recognition for its preparations and the work of thousands of officials who facilitated the voting process.

While isolated incidents and logistical challenges required attention, the broader responsibility now shifts to ensuring that every ballot is properly counted and that the results reflect the will of the electorate.

But election day should not be mistaken for the conclusion of the democratic process. In many respects, it is only the beginning.

Those who emerge victorious must understand that a vote is not a blank cheque. It is a mandate accompanied by expectations of service delivery.

Those who do not secure electoral support must equally respect the outcome and recognise the importance of constructive opposition.

Ultimately, the true winners of these elections should be the residents whose lives depend on the decisions taken in municipal council chambers.