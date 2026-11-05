INSIGHT | Agoa loss: SA needs trade diplomacy, not political theatre

The fallout surrounding South Africa's trade relations and potential loss of benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act highlights the urgent need for pragmatism over political grandstanding. While political rhetoric has dominated the discourse, the real consequences of disrupted trade access fall directly on factory workers, farmers, and exporters whose livelihoods depend on international markets.

To safeguard the economy and prevent further job losses, South Africa must pursue constructive economic diplomacy. Establishing a bipartisan trade task team and prioritising national interest above partisan point-scoring are vital steps toward rebuilding confidence and restoring critical trade ties.