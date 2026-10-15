READER LETTER | Unchecked social media toxicity undermines nation-building efforts

Content creation, online marketing, podcasts, vodcasts and all other AI income-generation initiatives are creative ways by which most people express themselves and explore their talents using social media to earn a living.

Vile [content], abuse and bullying can certainly be characterised as backward and antithetical to humanism, and a sense of community and social solidarity.

Unfortunately, these anti-social behaviours are dialectically linked to lower levels of political and ideological development in which education is important but not as effective as life-long learning and peer development.

Rights and privileges derived from freedoms of expression and association should not be used to hurt or harm others; they too have the same freedoms.

The liassez faire approach employed to monitor the administration and regulation of applicable regulations by relevant government departments and a portfolio committee concerned works against stated efforts at "moral regeneration" and "unity and social cohesion".

Essentially, such a loose regulatory regime works against the spirit of the constitution.

It strips people of their dignity while promoting sexist stereotypes, cultural abuse, backward tribal practices and political manipulation.

The insulting gang seems to have convinced itself and emboldened in their twisted belief that they too should be counted as leaders that have been moulded by opportunism (being at the right places at the right times) when political leaders are sheepish, non-committal and half-hearted in their roles in society.

Insults, fowl language, intimidation and bullying, which seem to define social media these days, go unmonitored and unregulated despite the existence of the following departments and agencies.

The department of communications and digital technologies (DCDT) is the primary department responsible for digital governance, including policy and legislative frameworks related to artificial intelligence, online platforms, and online content safety.

Operating as an entity under the DCDT, the Film and Publication Board is the statutory content regulator tasked with protecting the public from prohibited and harmful content on social media and other online services.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA regulates electronic communications, broadcasting, and sector compliance across the broader digital landscape.

The Information Regulator is an independent body that monitors and enforces compliance regarding data privacy and the protection of personal information under the Protection of Personal Information Act, which applies directly to how data is handled on social media platforms.

In SA, the responsibility for regulating and monitoring online content and social media platforms falls under completely different state bodies.