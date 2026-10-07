INSIGHT | MAKHOSANDILE KWAZA | Madlanga inquiry exposes culture of dodging accountability

When hearing the proceedings of the Madlanga commission of inquiry, one gets the sense that most public servants do not understand that their role is mainly to serve the people of SA and that they are the custodians of the public purse.

By virtue of being the custodians of public money, they must exercise transparency and fairness when performing their duties on behalf of the public.

In failing to do that, they will be expected to account to the public.

Accountability refers to being responsible for actions taken and being able to account or answer any questions relating to the actions taken.

During the past few weeks, some public officials appearing before the inquiry have sought to evade accountability.

When they accepted their jobs in the public service, they must have known they were expected to explain their choices, follow the law, and face penalties for wrongdoing.

This avoidance of accountability has been displayed by Major-General Feroz Khan to the former head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Andrea Johnson.

Khan was subpoenaed to appear before the commission after witnesses that appeared before the commission made serious allegations against him.

Among other allegations, a Hawks officer known as "Witness I" alleged that Khan facilitated moving drugs from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng and interfered with high-level investigations in Johannesburg South and Sun City.

In other explosive evidence, Warrant Officer Boy Steve Phakula and Gauteng traffic police chief provincial inspector Samuel Mashaba testified that Khan tried to take control of and claim credit for a massive 715kg cocaine seizure in Aeroton, Johannesburg, while laughing off rumours that the drugs belonged to him.

Khan avoided being held accountable by the Madlanga commission through a combination of medical sick note delays, failed manoeuvres, and physical non-appearances.

He missed his first scheduled subpoena on July 1 this year, following what is alleged to be a targeted shooting incident in Houghton on June 28 this year.

When a follow-up subpoena was made for September 1, he also failed to appear after reportedly being readmitted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

The commission heavily scrutinised his medical certificates, noting that a separate labour dispute with the SA Police Services (SAPS) had exposed that some of his historical medical notes were backdated and modified.

Khan also used legal mechanisms to avoid accountability.

His lawyers approached the high court to prevent commission investigators from accessing personal electronic devices seized during a raid at his home.

Additionally, he applied to give his evidence entirely behind closed doors.

Both efforts were eventually abandoned or thrown out because they lacked the commission’s mandatory consent.

It would appear that Khan engaged in these actions because he either had something to hide or he did not understand that as a public official he must account for his actions.

The other anomaly in his actions was his insistence to give evidence in private. He is using every tactic in the book to avoid accountability.

To her credit, when hearing advocate Johnson’s testimony, one got a sense that she understood that as a public servant she has to account for her decisions and actions.

Her performance before the commission was woeful, with concession after concession that showed that a lot was rotten within the state of Idac.

These concessions illustrate that she had been part of a dark plot that she should never have allowed herself to be drawn into.

She approved charges against Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, who is the SAPS divisional commissioner for crime intelligence, together with six of his co-accused on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the alleged appointment of an unqualified civilian in a senior post within the SAPS.

It was specifically claimed that Dineo Mokwele was unqualified for the senior technical support services position she held within crime intelligence.

Her appointment became a point of discussion at the Madlanga inquiry, which declared that Mokwele was in fact highly qualified for the post.

She eventually conceded to the commission that Mokwele was appropriately qualified and deserved to be appointed to the position.

She publicly apologised to Mokwele and this led to the national Director of Public Prosecutions investigating evidence that led to Khumalo and six other’s arrest.

The investigation resulted in a decision to withdraw the charges against them.

It became clear that Khumalo and six others were arrested on nefarious grounds, hence the withdrawal of charges.

Johnson's resignation, on July 26, was interpreted by some as a sign of accepting accountability.

They argue that her resignation underscores the importance of allowing the commission to continue its work without fear, favour or prejudice.

However, others saw it as an avoidance of accountability as they believe she should have remained in her position until all the investigations were finalised.

Public confidence in institutions tasked with combating corruption depends on transparency, accountability, and the willingness of those entrusted with public responsibilities to be held to the highest ethical standards.

The majority of South Africans agree that Johnson did not meet the highest level of ethical standards she was expected to hold.

She seems to have weaponised the elite anti-corruption unit she founded and headed to partake in the biting contest that was happening at the time.

Dr Makhosandile Kwaza is an auditor and a political commentator. He writes in his personal capacity.

Daily Dispatch