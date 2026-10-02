INSIGHT | True test of Madlanga Commission will be whether referrals of wrongdoing become credible investigations

That contradiction between institutional failure and resistance is what gives the Madlanga Commission its wider significance.

The commission was established after KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi publicly alleged that a sophisticated criminal syndicate had infiltrated parts of the country’s law-enforcement and intelligence structures.

The deeper question, however, is what these allegations tell us about the condition of the democratic state itself.

That was the question at the centre of a recent Enkundleni roundtable at iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu.

The discussion was deliberately framed as an examination of what this moment reveals about the relationship between state institutions, political power, public trust and democratic legitimacy.

Paul Antohnie, approaching the issue from a legal perspective, drew attention to what he regards as one of the commission’s distinguishing features: consequences have not necessarily been postponed until the publication of a final report.

He pointed to suspensions, investigations and other forms of what he described as consequential management.

His argument was significant because it challenged a familiar public cynicism about commissions, the expectation that dramatic testimony will eventually culminate in a lengthy report gathering dust.

Official developments partly support that distinction. The commission’s second interim report has already resulted in recommendations for disciplinary proceedings and immediate criminal investigation involving several individuals.

But Antohnie’s more important point was forward-looking. A commission cannot be judged only by whom it exposes.

It must also help identify the governance controls, compliance systems and monitoring mechanisms required to prevent the same institutional weaknesses from reproducing themselves.

This raises an awkward question: what happens when the institution responsible for policing corruption is itself one of the institutions requiring scrutiny?

Dr Oversea Nabileyo approached this problem through the rule of law.

His intervention resisted the conclusion that corruption necessarily means that SA’s constitutional order has ceased to function.

For him, the rule of law survives to the extent that law remains applicable irrespective of political status.

But he also warned that the crisis would deepen significantly if corruption spread into the judiciary.





The state would then face a much deeper crisis because this is where citizens turn for the impartial application of law.

He nevertheless maintained that SA had not reached that point and that, to a significant degree, the rule of law remained intact.

The distinction matters. Democratic states do not become resilient because corruption never enters them. They demonstrate resilience when corruption encounters institutional resistance.

Dr Ongama Mtimka pushed that argument further by shifting attention from institutions as abstract structures to the relationship between structures and the people who operate within them.

He asked whether corruption and criminal collusion had become so entrenched that they effectively determined how institutions behaved.

His intervention introduced perhaps the most important insight from the discussion: confidence must be considered from the outside and the inside.

Citizens may reasonably lose trust in the police if they fear that reporting criminality could place them in greater danger.

But another question must be asked: do police officers, prosecutors, and other officials themselves still believe they possess sufficient institutional agency to resist corruption?

Mtimka interpreted the actions of Mkhwanazi, Dumisani Khumalo, and others as evidence that this agency has not entirely disappeared.

Officials operating inside a system they believed was being corrupted still attempted to challenge it through institutional and political channels.

In that sense, the commission reveals two realities simultaneously: citizens may have been justified in distrusting parts of the criminal justice system, while the resistance emerging from within that same system demonstrates that capture has not become absolute.

This is where corruption becomes a question of democratic legitimacy.

When criminal or politically connected networks influence appointments, investigations or access to state resources, the problem is no longer simply that individual officials are corrupt.

Citizens may begin to believe that effective power lies somewhere other than in the institutions created by the constitution.

Mtimka described the danger in terms of shadow institutions: informal centres of power capable of competing with formal democratic authority.

But the Enkundleni discussion also produced an important challenge to an overly optimistic interpretation of Madlanga.

One participant asked whether the repeated appointment of commissions to investigate conduct that appears criminal risks displacing ordinary law-enforcement agencies.

Another asked whether institutions implicated in failures of accountability can realistically reform themselves.

These questions do not have easy answers, but they are central to how the commission should ultimately be judged.

If extraordinary commissions must repeatedly perform work that functioning police, intelligence, prosecutorial and disciplinary systems should ordinarily perform, then resilience remains fragile.

The true test of the Madlanga Commission lies in referrals that become credible investigations.

Where the evidence meets the required threshold, prosecutions must proceed through ordinary legal processes.

Institutional weaknesses must produce reform rather than another catalogue of recommendations.

Officials who resist unlawful influence must be protected, while those accused of wrongdoing must receive due process.

The commission’s final report deadline has now been extended to January 25.

By then, however, the central question will no longer be only the depth of the problem that Madlanga has uncovered.

It will be whether SA still possesses enough institutional agency to prevent corruption from hardening into an alternative system of power.

Mbasa Mvenene is a politics lecturer at Walter Sisulu and convener of Enkundleni. This commentary draws on Enkundleni III, “The State on Trial: The Madlanga Commission and the Crisis of Confidence in South Africa’s Criminal Justice System”, hosted by the Faculty of Law, Humanities and Social Sciences at Walter Sisulu on September 23 2026.