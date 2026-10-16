Buffalo City Metro deploys R40m refuse fleet to clean up Mdantsane

Ten new refuse trucks are expected to roll out across Mdantsane soon after the Buffalo City Metro handed over the vehicles for use in the township's wards.

The R40m fleet was officially handed over to the solid waste and environmental management department earlier this week.

BCM mayor Princess Faku said two more were still needed to complete the fleet and ensure refuse collection in Mdantsane was sufficient.

"One of the things that we have committed ourselves to, as the municipality of Buffalo City, is to make sure that we reduce outsourcing," Faku said.

"We started with the recovery plan and looked at where we spent the most money and where we can save money.

"When refuse is not collected as scheduled, the consequences are immediate and far-reaching.