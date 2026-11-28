In a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Luyolo Ngcuka said one of the most important lessons she taught him was to always consider the person next to you before taking any action and think about how it would affect them.

Luyolo, the only child of Mlambo-Ngcuka and her husband, Bulelani Ngcuka, said this was the lesson he would carry with him following his mother's passing.

He was speaking at the state funeral service of the former deputy president, United Nations under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women in eXesi (formerly Middledrift) on Saturday.

Luyolo described his mother as someone who had a special way of knowing exactly what he needed from her and when he needed it.

“She wasn't a perfect mother. By no means, nobody is. But she was perfect for me. She wasn't more than what people say she was or what people expected her to be. She was just right. The perfect fit in the right way, all the time, for me.

“She understood me in a way that nobody else does. She celebrated me in a way that nobody else could. She had a way of dealing with my flaws and my weaknesses that made me understand that she's not angry or pissed or even disappointed at me. She's just trying to show me a different path so that she can get the absolute best out of me all the time,” Luyolo said.

He recalled how he and his mother had been allies from day one, sharing many experiences and excursions together.

One of their cherished traditions was attending church together on Sundays, followed by lunch.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do with my Sundays anymore.”

Luyolo said his mother had been present for some of the most important milestones in his life, including his confirmation at church earlier this year, the baptism of her first granddaughter, Wadewafika, and when he married his wife, Mmabatho.

“She also taught me about service, about giving to others, about kindness, about humility…but outside of that, the biggest thing that she wanted from me and from everybody around her was to always think about the person next to you before you take any action and think about how it will impact you and that is the lesson that I'm going to try to take with me going forward,” he said.

He said he would look to his family to help fill the void left by his mother's passing, while urging them to continue the work she had dedicated her life to.

“It's going to take all of you to replace my mother. I'm looking to everybody else around here to take note of everything my mother tried to do for everybody, for this country, for the women of the world, for the children, for the young girls and to step up and continue that legacy.”