The funeral service of former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is expected to get underway shortly in eXesi, where hundreds of mourners have gathered to bid her a final farewell.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, 71, passed away last Friday following complications from an operation.

Mourners attending the funeral have described her as a woman who dedicated her life to serving the nation.

As her funeral cortege made its way to Ann Shaw village, scores of residents from Qonce and surrounding areas lined the roads and stood on their balconies, waving goodbye as she made her final journey home.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.

Other dignitaries attending the funeral include deputy president Paul Mashatile, former president Thabo Mbeki and his wife Zanele Mbeki, former first lady Graca Machel, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, veteran politician and South Africa's ambassador to Japan, Smuts Ngonyama, and current and former cabinet ministers.

The funeral programme is expected to proceed as follows:

10:00 Tribute by son: Mr Luyolo Ngcuka

Musical item

10:15 Tribute by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations: Ms Amina Mohammed

10:25 Tribute by former President of Liberia: Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

10:35 Tribute by former President of South Africa: Mr Thabo Mbeki

10:50 Tribute on behalf of the chief mourner: Mr Saki Macozoma

Musical item

11:10 Eulogy by His Excellency, President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa

Musical item

11:35 Sermon by the South African National Defence Force Chaplain General (Rev): Brigadier General Thabo Masweu

11:50 Vote of thanks: Mr Pelelani Ngcuka

11:55 Ceremonial elements: SANDF