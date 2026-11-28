Border Rugby Union's Asanda Simoyi has secured an interim court victory against the union, with the high court in Makhanda halting a resolution that sought to remove him from office and preventing the union from appointing a replacement.

The BRU executive was meant to elect a new president on Sunday.

In an order handed down on Friday by high court acting Judge Mzamo Nobathana, it also interdicted BRU and executive members who were cited as respondents from treating the office as vacant or appointing, electing or holding out a replacement solely on the basis of the disputed resolution.

The respondents included BRU, SA Rugby, Siphokazi Njani, Mthunzi Hewu, Theo Mvalo, Phumelele Hlati, Mzingisi Douw, Vusimuzi Joni, Buhle Ntsebeza and Mpumelelo Ndlebe.

The order further prevents the respondents from using the resolution as a finding of misconduct or as grounds to disqualify Simoyi, pending the final determination of the matter.

The court also ordered BRU and some of the respondents to preserve records relating to the November 15 special general meeting (SGM) including the requisition, notice and proof of circulation, agenda, attendance and credentials records, proxies, ballot reconciliations, ballots, recordings, minutes and any documentation showing implementation of the resolution.

Nobathana directed the BRU to provide Simoyi's legal team with copies of the records within five court days after service of the order.

"Ballot papers must be retained securely and may only be inspected by agreement or further court order," said Nobathana.

The interim order will remain in place pending the finalisation of the relief sought in part B of Simoyi’s application or further order of court.

Nobathana clarified that the order does not prevent unrelated lawful BRU business, interfere with a separate lawful process or determine the rights of any person not before the court.

The costs of the urgent application have been reserved for determination in part B, which is yet to be delivered.

Simoyi approached the Makhanda high court on Sunday last weekend, arguing that a November 15 no-confidence vote against him was unlawful and fell short of the 75% majority he maintained was required.

He wanted the court to stop the union from filling the position while his challenge is considered.

Mvalo, the clubs’ representative on the executive, emerged as the front-runner for the presidency for this weekend.

At SGM at Baysville High School in KuGompo City, 31 BRU members voted to remove Simoyi.

Thirteen members voted against the resolution, with one abstention and one spoiled ballot, meaning the motion succeeded.

Simoyi argued that BRU is subject to Saru’s constitution, which he says requires a 75% majority for the removal of a provincial office-bearer.

The 31 votes supporting his removal amounted to 70.45% of the 44 ballots cast.

Simoyi argued that amending the BRU constitution requires a 75% majority at a meeting called for that purpose, which the November 15 meeting was not.

He also challenged how the meeting was convened, saying the BRU constitution requires a requisition signed by the president, three executive committee members or three union members.

He alleges that the notice, signed by vice-president Njani alone and circulated by general manager Hewu, lacked the necessary collective executive authorisation.

Simoyi argued that Njani could not exercise the president’s functions simply because the no-confidence motion concerned him.

He also questions whether every member whose vote was counted had valid voting rights.

The 46 votes included representatives of district unions, associate members, affiliated clubs and executive committee members.

Simoyi wanted attendance records, proxies and voting credentials examined to establish whether the meeting was lawfully constituted and had a valid quorum.