President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered a moving eulogy at the funeral of former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in Xesi, urging South Africans to honour her legacy not merely through praise, but by continuing her lifelong mission of public service and gender equality.

Addressing mourners, including family, ministers, and judicial leaders, Ramaphosa celebrated the former UN Women head as a servant leader whose moral purpose and barrier-breaking achievements paved the way for generations of women and marginalised citizens.