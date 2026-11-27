Two teenage girls were rushed to hospital after getting into difficulty in the water near the Nahoon River mouth on Friday afternoon.

The girls, who were part of a school group visiting the beach, were rescued by Buffalo City Metro (BCM) lifeguards and taken from the scene by ambulance.

Ward 18 councillor Jason McDowell praised the lifeguards and emergency services for their swift and professional response.

McDowell said the lifeguards had the situation under control by the time he arrived.

“The response and handling of the situation by our BCMM lifeguards were commendable. What stood out was the professionalism, coordination and calm manner in which all the emergency personnel handled this incident,” he said.

Metro Emergency Rescue, ambulance services and private operators Red Alert and Aldersons also responded.

City spokesperson Luzuko Buku said: “We confirm that the chief lifeguard responded to a reported drowning of two young beachgoers. Emergency services were activated.

“Both individuals were still breathing at the time of being transported to receive further medical treatment.”

McDowell thanked everyone involved, saying their work helped keep beachgoers and the community safe. He wished both teenagers a full and speedy recovery.

“I want to thank every person involved in today’s response. These are the people who work behind the scenes to keep our beaches and communities safe. Your work is appreciated,” he said.