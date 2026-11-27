A 17-year-old boy will appear in the Mqanduli magistrate’s court to apply for bail after he was arrested in connection with murder of his elderly grandmother.

The suspect made his first appearance in court on Friday following his arrest on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the teenager had been arrested in Khalalo village in Mqanduli near Mthatha.

“Police can confirm that a 17-year-old suspect appeared before court in Mqanduli on Friday on a murder charge after a 74-year-old woman was found murdered in her rondavel.

"The motive for the murder forms part of the investigation,” she said.

Meanwhile, social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta expressed shock over the brutal murder.

“It is alleged that the pensioner’s throat was cut with a saw. The matter is now in the hands of the law,” she said, while condemning violence against the elderly and adding that gender-based violence had no place in any community.

“The home, which should be the safest place for an elder, has again become a place of fear.

"The department’s position is clear; older persons are entitled to live with dignity and safety, and their care is a collective social responsibility.

"The duty to protect our elders is not the work of government alone. It belongs to every family, every neighbour and every community.”

Fanta said her department had noted that a minor had been arrested for the murder.

“The alleged perpetrator is a child in terms of the law, and the matter must be handled in line with the law and the Child Justice Act.

"The department will provide psychosocial support to the family and to the minor.

"This tragedy should also prompt a wider conversation about the pressures placed on young people who care for elderly relatives.”

She appealed to the community of Mqanduli to assist the family with burial preparations through material support, contributions and the spirit of ubuntu.

“Neighbours and community structures are asked to rally around the bereaved and to hold them close in this time of grief.

"No contribution is too small, and every act of kindness will ease the burden carried by those who loved her,” she said.

The community was also urged to allow the law to take its course.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation should contact Mqanduli SAPS or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

The MEC said the department’s social workers were available to the family and the community.

She said any elderly person experiencing abuse or neglect should report it without delay.

“The department urges families and neighbours to remain vigilant and to speak out when they suspect that an older person is at risk.

"Older persons have a right to safety, and that right must be protected in every home,” she said.

"The department will follow the investigation closely. The memory of [the victim] deserves more than anger; it deserves a community that protects its elders."