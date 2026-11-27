Former University of Fort Hare (UFH) director of investigations and vetting Isaac Plaatjies must forfeit a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450, Volkswagen Golf 7R, BMW E90 and BMW X5, as well as immovable properties, including properties situated at Erf 65811 and Erf 27560, to the state.

This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) secured a forfeiture order over assets belonging to Plaatjies, who faces charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering in connection with the ongoing UFH matter.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali on Friday said the forfeiture proceedings followed a referral from the SA Police Service, which led to a financial investigation targeting seven movable and immovable assets linked to Plaatjies.

He said following the financial investigation, the AFU’s KuGompo City office obtained a preservation order on March 18 2025 in respect of seven assets identified as alleged proceeds of unlawful activities.

The matter proceeded to the forfeiture stage in March 2026.

Tyali said Plaatjies obtained a postponement to submit further evidence.

The matter was subsequently re-enrolled on the KuGompo City circuit of the high court and postponed to November 26 for the forfeiture application to be heard.

"On November 26 2026, Plaatjies again sought a postponement to submit further evidence.

"The AFU successfully opposed the application, and the substantive forfeiture application proceeded.

"The court accepted the AFU’s submissions that the assets constituted proceeds of fraud, corruption and money laundering, and ordered their forfeiture to the state.

The forfeited assets, valued at more than R7m, would be sold at auction, and the proceeds returned to UFH, Tyali sad.

"The outcome demonstrates the commitment of the NPA, working with the SAPS, to ensure that the criminal justice system not only pursues alleged perpetrators of crime but also targets assets and financial benefits derived from unlawful activities," Tyali said.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions, advocate Samkelo Mtwana, welcomed the forfeiture order, describing it as an example of the effective use of the asset-forfeiture regime to deprive alleged offenders of the financial benefits of unlawful activities.

“The AFU’s success sends a clear message that the criminal justice system will pursue not only those alleged to have committed crime, but also the assets and financial benefits derived from unlawful activities. Crime should not pay,” Mtwana said.

The Dispatch understands that Plaatjies, who remains in custody following failed bail attempts, is set for another bail bid on Monday in the Bhisho high court.