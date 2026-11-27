House 87 is set to host the third edition of the Let Go & Blossom initiative this Saturday, centring critical community discussions around femicide and women's safety. Organised under the theme “She Deserved to Live”, the gathering aligns with the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Founded by Andile Mcapukisi, the programme bridges dialogue between women and men, bringing in organisations such as Langa For Men and Masithethe Counselling Services to address accountability, mental wellness, and collective community action.