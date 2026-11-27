Eastern Cape authorities say they are ready for the state funeral of former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka on Saturday.
Security, transport and emergency services arrangements are in place to accommodate mourners and dignitaries expected to attend the ceremony at Ann Shaw Mission in eXesi (formerly Middledrift).
Mlambo-Ngcuka, the first female deputy president of the country, died on November 20 at the age of 71 following complications from a medical procedure.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend and deliver the eulogy, alongside political leaders, government representatives, traditional and religious leaders and members of the public.
The provincial government, police, municipalities and Airports Company SA (ACSA) have been working with the national government and other stakeholders to co-ordinate preparations.
According to family spokesperson Sipho Ngwema, the body of Mlambo-Ngcuka arrived at King Phalo Airport on Thursday morning, and following a brief prayer service at the airport, was taken to a mortuary in Qonce.
“The family is grateful for the prayers, condolences and support it continues to receive as it prepares to lay Mama Phumzile to rest," Ngwema said.
"The body will arrive at the homestead [on Friday].”
Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane said the province was ready to welcome thousands of visitors, describing Mlambo-Ngcuka as a remarkable leader whose contribution extended beyond SA’s borders.
“She has done wonderful things for humanity. Not only here in the province, for the people of KwaZulu-Natal, for the people of SA, as well as the people of the globe. We are hugely indebted to her,” he said.
Mabuyane described her as a humble, down-to-earth leader who had left a lasting legacy, particularly in the fight for women’s emancipation.
“Indeed, a big tree has fallen. But she is leaving behind a solid legacy and an indelible mark.
“We should look up to people like her and follow in her footsteps in ensuring that we move ahead with the transformation of our country, particularly in driving the agenda of women’s emancipation,” he said.
On the state of readiness, Mabuyane said the provincial government was supporting the national government in ensuring that all arrangements were in place.
Lessons from previous high-profile funerals, including that of former president Nelson Mandela, would inform the preparations.
“We have hosted funerals before, like that of president Mandela.
“We have learnt lessons from such funerals, and we are making it a point that the mistakes that were made are not repeated.
“We are clinical about everything we are doing. We are ready. Come Saturday, we will be ready for this very befitting send-off,” he said.
He said road maintenance in eXesi, which was under way this week, was intended to improve access for the expected influx of vehicles, rather than address previously neglected infrastructure.
He had instructed the relevant MEC and mayor to attend to identified road concerns after Mlambo-Ngcuka’s death was announced.
The provincial department of transport confirmed that Bulembu Airport would be used exclusively by the SA National Defence Force for chartered aircraft on Saturday.
Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the airport would not be open to the public or commercial flights.
“The SANDF was the only department that requested [its use], and we are bringing in all necessary support, from firefighters to law enforcement officers,” he said.
Binqose said the runway was in good condition but declined to disclose who would be travelling aboard the aircraft.
Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said the municipality was part of the intergovernmental co-ordinating structures involving the presidency, provincial government and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality.
Its main responsibility was ensuring an adequate water supply, with additional water to be provided if needed.
Municipal health services would also monitor food safety, water quality and hygiene at the venue, while disaster management would assist with contingency planning.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said a comprehensive security plan was in place, involving public order policing, traffic police, crime prevention, visible policing, detective services and protection and security services, with ceremonial support from the SANDF.
Venue and surrounding-area security assessments had been conducted.
Road closures, alternative routes, controlled parking and pedestrian management would be implemented, with a traffic advisory to be issued to the public.
Additional patrols and increased police visibility would be maintained in surrounding communities and areas where mourners were expected to stay.
“The security operation will be fully activated in the early hours of Saturday and will remain in place until proceedings conclude.
“SAPS Eastern Cape assures the public that adequate measures are in place for a safe and dignified send-off for Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka,” Mawisa said.
At King Phalo Airport, ACSA has activated its Special Events Plan in anticipation of increased air traffic.
Spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe said the airport was co-ordinating with stakeholders and had made provision for additional aircraft movements, including private jets, government aircraft and chartered flights carrying dignitaries.
One airline had indicated it would introduce an additional service to KuGompo City, although ACSA could not disclose the total number of extra flights expected.
Dijoe said contingency arrangements covered aircraft parking and movements, baggage handling, security screening and terminal operations.
Additional staffing had also been factored into the plan to minimise disruption to normal commercial flights.
Meanwhile, tributes have continued to highlight Mlambo-Ngcuka’s contribution to women’s economic empowerment and transformation.
Businesswoman and Lithemba Investments owner Yoliswa Balfour recalled meeting Mlambo-Ngcuka when she was minerals and energy minister at the Global Summit of Women hosted by SA.
Mlambo-Ngcuka announced the launch of the Fuel Charter, which sought to advance transformation and economic empowerment in the fuel sector.
Balfour said Mlambo-Ngcuka had insisted that women should participate across the entire fuel value chain, rather than simply benefit from empowerment initiatives.
She said the vision inspired the establishment of Lithemba Investments, which later concluded significant transactions with Astron Energy and Anglo Coal SA, now Thungela.
“Her vision translated policy into opportunity, and opportunity into meaningful economic participation.
“Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka will forever be remembered as a formidable force for transformation and economic empowerment, and a true champion of women's rights globally,” Balfour said.
Mlambo-Ngcuka made history in 2005 when she became SA’s first female deputy president, serving under former president Thabo Mbeki until 2008.
She later served as UN under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women from 2013 to 2021, and was widely recognised for her work promoting gender equality and women’s rights.
Daily Dispatch