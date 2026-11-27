The Eastern Cape government is banking on the departure of thousands of aged employees to help curb its wanton wage bill and bring younger workers into the public service, with National Treasury approving more than 3,500 applications for early retirement and voluntary exit packages worth R1.8bn.

This will consume a huge chunk of the province’s R2.5bn midterm budget allocation, leaving the province with about R700m to remedy other financial pressures, including disaster-related needs, infrastructure, conditional grant changes and operational commitments for all departments.

This was announced by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko when he virtually tabled his 2026/2027 Adjustment Budget and Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement at the provincial legislature on Thursday.

The province’s adjustment budget increases its appropriation from R104.9bn, which was allocated in March this year, to R107.4bn.

Mvoko said the additional funding was not unrestricted and was intended to cover obligations and priorities that could not be deferred, including employee exit costs, disaster-related needs, approved rollovers and conditional grant changes.

He cautioned, however, that the budget allocation was not enough to address the broader financial challenges facing the provincial fiscus.

The early retirement and voluntary exit programmes form part of the national government’s efforts to manage public-service personnel costs.

The programme is expected to ease employee-related financial pressures across provincial departments, with the department of education alone receiving R1.3bn to meet employee exit obligations.

According to Mvoko, National Treasury approved 3,543 applications submitted by Eastern Cape government departments under Phase 2 of the Incentivised Early Retirement Programme and Voluntary Exit Programme.

Under the early retirement programme, qualifying state employees can retire before the normal retirement age without incurring pension benefit penalties and receive an additional financial incentive.

Meanwhile, the voluntary exit programme allows employees in the 60 to 63 age group to leave the public service voluntarily in exchange for a financial incentive.

The R1.8bn cost of the approved applications will be borne by National Treasury, with the costs associated with waiving pension penalties for eligible employees paid directly to the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).

Provincial Treasury head of department Daluhlanga Majeke said the employee exit programme was aimed at managing the provincial wage bill while creating opportunities for young people to enter the public service.

He said employees who had been in government for many years had progressed to higher salary levels, making their remuneration significantly more expensive than that of new recruits.

“When you get someone else new in relation, they start at first notch ... the savings is almost like R200,000 annually,” he said.

Majeke said the province also needed to acknowledge that some parts of the public service had an ageing workforce and create space for younger employees to enter.

“We do see the time-bomb in terms of youth employment, and we have to manage that,” he said.

Of the 3,543 employees approved to exit the provincial public service, 2,735 are from the provincial department of education, with teachers making up the bulk of those leaving.

This is while this department accounts for the largest share of the provincial adjustments, receiving R1.6bn in total.

Of this, R1.3bn is earmarked for employee exit obligations, while the department also receives R60m for disaster-affected infrastructure and R104.5m for the professionalisation of Early Childhood Development (ECD) practitioners into educators.

The department has also been allocated R204m for pupil and teacher support material to address a funding shortfall linked to additional textbook procurement requirements.

The department of health receives R244.7m in adjustments, including R150m for employee exit obligations.

The remaining allocation includes R94.6m in approved rollovers for the Health Facilities Revitalisation Grant and the National Tertiary Services Grant.

Public works and infrastructure has identified R24.8m for employee exit obligations as part of its overall adjustment of R149.3m.