The Mthatha high court has sentenced 30-year-old Vuyisani Mtshetshe, who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend in May 2026, to 25 years imprisonment.

Mtshetshe, from Qebethu village in Lusikisiki, who pleaded guilty to murdering Nosivuyise Cycilia Baleni, 31, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars by acting judge Nozuko Mviko.

It was the state's case that on May 2, Baleni had visited Mtshetshe at his rented house in Qumbu, where an argument ensued between the two.

Mtshetshe took a knife and stabbed Baleni several times until she fell to the floor.

He then locked her in the house and fled to Port Edward.

On May 4, he went home to Lusikisiki where his family resides and told his brother that he had killed Baleni in Qumbu.

He subsequently surrendered himself at the Lusikisiki police station, where he told the police about the crime.

Police then found Baleni's body in Mtshetshe's rented house in Qumbu.

A post-mortem revealed that Baleni died due to a head injury secondary to stabbing.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: "This sentence sends a strong message that perpetrators of violence against women will be held fully accountable for their actions.

"The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring justice for victims of gender-based violence and femicide, while supporting all efforts aimed at eradicating these crimes from our communities.

"The NPA remains committed to vigorously prosecuting perpetrators and ensuring that those who commit these heinous crimes are held accountable in accordance with the law."

Daily Dispatch