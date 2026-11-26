More than 7,000 crimes were recorded against women and children in the Eastern Cape in just three months, with police warning that the province continues to rank among the worst in the country for the murder of women and children.

The figures were revealed by acting premier for the day, community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, during the launch of the 16 Days of Activism campaign in Mbizana on Wednesday.

Provincial crime statistics for July to September recorded 5,785 crimes against women and 1,246 against children. The crimes ranged from murder to sexual offences.

Nqatha said the figures had declined compared with the same period last year but remained unacceptably high.

He warned that official statistics did not reflect the full extent of the violence, as some survivors were unable or afraid to report abuse.

"While those recorded totals declined compared with the same period in the previous year, they remain unacceptably high and deeply troubling.

"Recorded figures do not capture every incident, particularly where survivors are unable or afraid to report abuse," he said.

"We must take every report seriously. We must challenge victim-blaming and the silence that shields perpetrators.

"We must make it safer for survivors to seek help and ensure they are treated with dignity, compassion and respect."