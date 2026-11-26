More than 7,000 crimes were recorded against women and children in the Eastern Cape in just three months, with police warning that the province continues to rank among the worst in the country for the murder of women and children.
The figures were revealed by acting premier for the day, community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, during the launch of the 16 Days of Activism campaign in Mbizana on Wednesday.
Provincial crime statistics for July to September recorded 5,785 crimes against women and 1,246 against children. The crimes ranged from murder to sexual offences.
Nqatha said the figures had declined compared with the same period last year but remained unacceptably high.
He warned that official statistics did not reflect the full extent of the violence, as some survivors were unable or afraid to report abuse.
"While those recorded totals declined compared with the same period in the previous year, they remain unacceptably high and deeply troubling.
"Recorded figures do not capture every incident, particularly where survivors are unable or afraid to report abuse," he said.
"We must take every report seriously. We must challenge victim-blaming and the silence that shields perpetrators.
"We must make it safer for survivors to seek help and ensure they are treated with dignity, compassion and respect."
He said the provincial government had established co-ordination structures, including Rapid Response teams across districts and metropolitan municipalities, as well as additional teams at local government level.
The teams bring together government departments, police, health and social services, municipalities, justice institutions and community partners.
However, Nqatha warned that structures alone could not protect people, calling for stronger links between prevention, protection, care, justice and recovery.
He said men and boys had a direct role to play in ending gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), by rejecting abuse and coercion, challenging harmful ideas about masculinity, respecting consent, and intervening safely when violence was being normalised.
"Parents, schools, faith communities, traditional leaders, workplaces and community organisations all have a role in shaping relationships based on respect and equality," he said.
Nqatha urged all stakeholders to support survivors and ensure they were treated with dignity.
"To the survivors of GBVF and violence against children, we say: you deserve to be heard and treated with dignity.
"You are not responsible for the violence committed against you.
"Every service provider and institution must respond with care and respect and help connect you to the support you need.
"We remember those whose lives have been taken by violence and extend our thoughts to the families and loved ones who carry that loss.
"We honour them through action: by refusing to accept violence as inevitable and by doing the work required to prevent further harm," he said.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata urged residents affected by crime to open cases, warning that violence often began with incidents that were dismissed or tolerated.
Ncata said the Eastern Cape was among the provinces where women and children were being killed by men.
"It starts with an insult, common assault, being slapped. Those are things that should not be tolerated. You must open a case and a protection order," he said.
He raised particular concern about the Alfred Nzo district, where he said murders of women had increased between July and September.
Ncata also urged residents not to delay reporting crimes and said police officers who turned victims away when they tried to open cases at police stations should be reported.
Daily Dispatch